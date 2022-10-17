Donald Trump’s message to American Jews sparks backlash online

Donald Trump recently stated in a post on social media that he is not getting the support of Jewish Americans he expected. He even asked the Jews to 'get their act together.'

Trump remarked in his most recent post that he has done far more for Israel than anyone else and that his actions are not appreciated by Jewish Americans other than evangelical Christians living in the US. He claimed he had the world's highest approval rating and that he could easily become Prime Minister of Israel.

Duty To Warn 🔉 @duty2warn In this morning's delusional diatribe, Trump took aim at American Jews, accusing them of insufficient support in light of his support of Israel.

Trump's pathology of narcissism/sociopathy leads to frequent "quid pro quo" threats. You do for me; I do for you. You don't, I won't. In this morning's delusional diatribe, Trump took aim at American Jews, accusing them of insufficient support in light of his support of Israel. Trump's pathology of narcissism/sociopathy leads to frequent "quid pro quo" threats. You do for me; I do for you. You don't, I won't.

The former president concluded by saying that this is the perfect time for Jewish Americans to praise what they have in Israel.

Donald Trump slammed for his social media post

Donald Trump's recent tweet about receiving less support from Jewish Americans drew criticism from Twitter users, who were quick to shut him down. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

Zelda Silver🧷 @silver_zelda @OccupyDemocrats Before it’s too late…. What the heck is that supposed to mean? @OccupyDemocrats Before it’s too late…. What the heck is that supposed to mean?

Liberal Lion @LiberalLion1776 @silver_zelda @OccupyDemocrats They always come for the Jews eventually. Every country. Every century. It’s just a matter of time. @silver_zelda @OccupyDemocrats They always come for the Jews eventually. Every country. Every century. It’s just a matter of time.

Lucio Palazzo @ProudItalianCdn @OccupyDemocrats This man needs to be locked up. and soon, before he causes more trouble than even January 6. Book him a room at ADX Colorado. @OccupyDemocrats This man needs to be locked up. and soon, before he causes more trouble than even January 6. Book him a room at ADX Colorado.

Trump has previously been embroiled in a similar controversy

Trump sparked a similar controversy in December 2021 when he told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid that there are a few Jewish people in the US who don't care about Israel. He had said:

“I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country.”

Trump won the presidential election in 2016 by receiving more votes from white evangelical voters. Jews were expected to vote for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, with the latter receiving more votes from Muslims, Buddhists, and Hindus. He had then said:

“Many Jewish friends, a great love of Israel, which has dissipated over the years for people in the United States. I must be honest, it’s a very dangerous thing that’s happening.”

Donald Trump claimed that Israel had absolute power over Congress, but thanks to Obama and Biden, the opposite is now true. He claimed that Obama and Biden get a lot of Jewish votes, and that Jewish Americans don't like or care about Israel.

Referring to the family operating The New York Times, he said that the newspaper hates Israel and is run by the Jewish people. Speaking about his comments, the American Jewish Congress wrote on Twitter:

“Why is Mr. Trump once again fueling dangerous stereotypes about Jews? His past support for Israel doesn’t give him license to traffic in radioactive antisemitic tropes – or peddle unfounded conclusions about the unbreakable ties that bind American Jews to Israel. Enough!”

Donald Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He has been ranked as one of the worst presidents in American history by scholars and historians.

Poll : 0 votes