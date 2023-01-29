How old are Debbie and Oussama? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple’s age gap explored

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is just around the corner and fans can’t get enough of the new couples. The series will feature 6 couples in total, where a partner from the USA will travel to another country to marry the love of their life, within days of meeting in-person.

Debbie and Oussama are one of the new couples in the franchise and will try to connect with each other, despite Debbie being 43 years older than Morocco-resident Oussama.

Oussama is just 24-years-old while Debbie is 67, making them the couple with the biggest age gap on the show.

More about 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Debbie and Oussama

Georgia-resident Debbie describes herself as a “a little eccentric” and “somewhat quirky.” She mentions in a promo that she “swore off men” until she met her young partner Oussama and praised him by saying:

"Oussama makes me feel young again."

While Debbie is making the big decision to move to Morocco with her eyes and heart wide open, her friends and family are skeptical of Oussama’s intentions. The couple connected due to their shared love of art and fell in love despite their huge age gap.

Based on the trailer, Debbie will initially enjoy Morocco, calling it “a surreal other world” as she hopes to find her Happily Ever After in the new place.

However, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple will soon face some trust issues as Debbie calls Oussama “a creepy man.”

In the trailer, he will accept that he is a "creepy, bad and angry man" while Debbie yells:

"He took my trust, and he ur**ated on it. I’m ashamed of you. You’re weak."

It is unclear how or when Oussama will break Debbie’s heart.

More about 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is another spin-off show of the 90-day franchise, which will test how far the 6 couples will go for love as they travel to different continents and st to the different traditions.

The couples are:

Debbie (Georgia) and Oussama (Morocco) Daniele (New York) and Yohan (Dominican Republic) Gabriel (Florida) and Isabel (Colombia) Jen (Oklahoma) and Rishi (India) Kris (Alabama) and Jeymi (Colombia) Nicole (California) and Mahmoud (Egypt)

TLC's description of the series reads:

"How far would you go for love? Fans of 90 Day Fiance have seen lovestruck foreigners make the big adjustment of moving to America, and now they'll get to follow hopeful couples where its the American moving abroad."

The trailer of the show hints at many cultural clashes as Yohan tells Danielle that she has to do all the household work, which offends her. Mahmoud also tells Nicole that she will have “more freedom” that any other wife that he could have in Egypt.

Gabriel will also come out and live with her female partner Isabel, who will ask her to get out of her house after a fight.

Tune in to TLC on Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm ET to watch the two-hour-long premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4.

Fans can watch fresh episodes of the series every Sunday on TLC at the same time to find out if Debbie marries Oussama and restarts her life in Morocco.

