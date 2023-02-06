"Played him"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Daniele for breaking Yohan's American dream

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 2, titled To Have Peace There Must Be Strife, aired on TLC this Sunday, February 5, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Daniele arrived at her husband Yohan's house in the Dominican Republic after shattering his American dream. The couple had previously decided that Daniele would be staying in Yohan's home country for a year before the two headed to the US, where Yohan wanted to work.

However, Daniele changed her mind and decided to move to the Dominican Republic herself, much to the disappointment of Yohan. Daniele explained to Yohan that there was "no American dream" but the latter still wanted to move to New York as his family also wanted the same. Daniele even told Yohan that he would have a "miserable" wife in New York.

Ultimately, the couple agreed that Daniele would stay in Yohan's country for a while before reaching a final decision, but the former had already planned not to file the Visa papers for Yohan.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were not happy with the way Daniele was treating Yohan's dream and slammed her for changing her mind without talking to him. They felt that Daniele "played" Yohan to get out of New York and stay in the Dominican Republic.

#90DayFiance Yohan looks less than amused during this whole conversation - Daniele straight played him. She wants the Dominican version of a green card. #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Yohan looks less than amused during this whole conversation - Daniele straight played him. She wants the Dominican version of a green card.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans don't feel Daniele will be able to stay in the Dominican Republic for long

After arriving in the Dominican Republic, Daniele met Yohan's 16 family members - who were all staying with him. She praised the family for accepting her warmly but said that she could not stay in the home for more than a day because there was no AC. She also joked that she becomes a "mean" person after not getting to stay in air-conditioned homes, and thus planned to move soon to a hotel.

Daniele was also seen talking about going to the beach every day, which she could not do in the USA. Yohan felt that Daniele did not understand that staying in the Dominican Republic for a vacation was different than living in the country forever.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans agreed with Yohan and did not feel that she would survive in the country for long.

Fans also slammed her for shattering Yohan's family's dreams of their son moving to the USA and said that she had "duped" her husband.

Daniele is Angela just a older toxic bixxs that look for a younger man to control . And keep saying you can't come to America without me

Actually they can find a new dummy or apply for one Daniele is Angela just a older toxic bixxs that look for a younger man to control . And keep saying you can't come to America without meActually they can find a new dummy or apply for one #90DayFiance Daniele is Angela just a older toxic bixxs that look for a younger man to control . And keep saying you can't come to America without me😂Actually they can find a new dummy or apply for one https://t.co/BPgGaUkt7T

#90DayFiance Daniele can't last a day in Yohan's home, but she's going to move there with no job and no prospects, complaining about her life in NYC. #90DayFiance theOtherWay Daniele can't last a day in Yohan's home, but she's going to move there with no job and no prospects, complaining about her life in NYC.#90DayFiance #90DayFiancetheOtherWay

TheOtherWay I can see why Johan wants to change his circumstances he's sitting on his pillow and his feet hanging off the edge of the bed!! Daniele dead wrong for doing this 180° on him #90DayFiance TheOtherWay #90DayFiance I can see why Johan wants to change his circumstances he's sitting on his pillow and his feet hanging off the edge of the bed!! Daniele dead wrong for doing this 180° on him#90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance https://t.co/O6bAPDVegn

Sheila @sheyfranco Yohan’s next move ….. show Daniele the real DR not the vacation DR with AC and room service #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Yohan’s next move ….. show Daniele the real DR not the vacation DR with AC and room service #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/3f2zlvuEDV

#90dayfiancetheotherway Is it entitlement and superiority that I get from Daniele. I’m unsure but I don’t particularly care for her. #90DayFiance Is it entitlement and superiority that I get from Daniele. I’m unsure but I don’t particularly care for her. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

Alexis @alexis___tweets Daniele is out here expecting a life of strolling along the beach and a forever vacation. I’d ask, “Who’s gonna tell her,” but this is will have to be a life lesson #90DayFiance Daniele is out here expecting a life of strolling along the beach and a forever vacation. I’d ask, “Who’s gonna tell her,” but this is will have to be a life lesson #90DayFiance

אדם @_Adam_________ Daniele is shady the way she’sgoung about this all #90DayFiance Daniele is shady the way she’sgoung about this all #90DayFiance

Daniele's friends were also concerned about her not being able to settle down in the new country

In the previous episode, Daniele's friends tried to warn her about the move as they felt that she did not understand the magnitude of her decision.

They asked her if she had a financial plan to earn money, but Daniele simply stated that she could give a yoga class on Zoom every week and that she could "manifest" success.

They warned her that life was not about wearing sundresses and roaming on beaches, but Daniele said that her friends were only talking about the "what-ifs."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

