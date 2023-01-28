Where was Shotgun Wedding filmed? Shooting locations explored

Shotgun Wedding, the highly awaited rom-com action movie starring Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez, made its arrival on Friday, January 27, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Since the highly exhilarating film's release on Amazon Prime Video, it has begun to receive a lot of positive feedback from viewers for its exotic and breathtaking filming locations. The majority of the film was shot at an isolated albeit idyllic site.

Without further delay, let's dive right in to explore the specifics of the shooting location of Shotgun Wedding.

Shotgun Wedding, an Amazon Prime Video production, was filmed at an isolated albeit idyllic location

The ÀNI Dominican Republic, a well-known all-inclusive luxury resort on a remote island, served as the scene for the majority of the action-packed rom-com scenes. On a private peninsula, the resort has 14 total bedrooms.

With 270-degree marvelous Atlantic Ocean sights surrounding the all-exclusive luxury property, it is a paradigm of elegance and extravagance. Located at the core of the north coast of the Dominican Republic, situated between the Cabarete and Samaná Peninsulas, the stunning Caribbean estate shows off jaw-dropping beaches, state-of-the-art infrastructure, a highly thriving jungle, and a world-renowned golf course.

Given its contiguity to an array of terrain, ÀNI Dominican Republic provides its customers with excellent outdoor activities to experience. The gorgeous site of the Cordillera Septentrional Mountains is quite fitting for a thrilling hike. The beautiful tropical water body provides the perfect opportunity to experience fishing, scuba diving, and, most importantly, whale-watching.

Other exciting outdoor experiences in mesmerizing locations entail horseback riding, canoeing, cave rappelling, waterfall rappelling, and several other activities.

Guests who stay there are also reportedly encouraged to go ahead and explore comparatively more populated sites in the Dominican Republic. The 3rd largest city in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Plata, is highly recommended to the guests by ÀNI for its rich heritage and culture.

Apart from private stays for guests, ÀNI Dominican Republic also caters to the guests' special celebrations and events, making it an amazing destination for wedding ceremonies. The resort's official website reads:

"When the day dawns, say ‘I do’ overlooking spectacular seascapes — in lush gardens, on a palm-fringed beach, a clifftop, or your own private peninsula — then dine and dance the night away in yet another photogenic setting that resonates with you and your beloved,"

Jason Moore is the director of Shotgun Wedding

The Prime Video film was written by Mark Hammer, and Jason Moore served as the director. The film's cinematographer is Peter Deming, and Pinar Toprak is the music director for Shotgun Wedding.

As per the official description for Shotgun Wedding, released by Prime Video:

"In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage."

The description further states:

"“’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first."

Apart from Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez, the cast list for the movie also includes Sônia Braga, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, D'Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin, and Selena Tan, among others.

Don't forget to catch Shotgun Wedding, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

