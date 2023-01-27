Shotgun Wedding ending explained: Did Darcy and Tom make it out alive? 

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's hilarious new action-packed romantic comedy film Shotgun Wedding keeps you on the edge of your seat for an hour and thirty minutes.

The film ended with protagonists Darcy and Tom happily wed, surrounded by their loved ones from around the world, all gathered for their destination wedding at a luxurious resort in the Philippines.

Shotgun Wedding stars Jennifer Lopez as Darcy, Josh Duhamel as Tom, Sônia Braga as Renata, and Jennifer Coolidge as Carol. Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges, Alex Mallari Jr., Callie Hernandez, Tharoth Sam, Steve Coulter, María del Mar Fernández, and Héctor Gonz star in supporting roles.

The synopsis of the film, according to IMDb, reads:

"A couple's extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place."

The film was written by Mark Hammer and produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, David Hoberman, and Todd Lieberman. Pinar Toprak and Peter Deming are credited with music and cinematography, respectively.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Shotgun Wedding.

How did Tom and Darcy manage to outwit Sean and the pirates at the end of Shotgun Wedding?

The film does get its happy ending, but right before that, viewers see a lot of conflict between the couple getting married and the struggle to save their guests. Tom ensures Darcy's safety and lets the pirates take him to the rest of the hostages. He then tells the guests that this entire plan was forged by none other than Darcy's ex, Sean (Lenny Kravitz), so he can rob millions from Robert, who is Darcy's father.

Sean overpowers Tom and admits the truth. Having taken Tom hostage, he now has to find Darcy before she gets away. To do that, he takes Robert's girlfriend Harriet with him and begins scouting the island on a chopper. Meanwhile, Darcy, who was mad at Tom, realizes her mistake after having a heart-to-heart with the resort owners.

With Sean absent from where the hostages are kept, Darcy appears like a warrior with a shotgun and threatens to kill the pirates. However, she unfortunately gets overpowered and is taken hostage.

Despite that, the clever couple manages to fool the pirates into believing they were having a wedding. They then take on the villains, eventually killing them all. Tom's mother Carol deserves a special mention here for the way she picks up a gun and unleashes her inner Rambo.

However, it must be remembered that Sean is still alive and looking for Darcy. Therefore, it is only normal that when the couple tries to flee the island, they are attacked by this man on his chopper.

What follows is a cinematic action sequence featuring Tom's heroics. By the end of it, the two not only take down Sean and Harriet, but also make it out alive. The chopper crashes into the ocean, killing both Sean and his accomplice.

Darcy and Tom then reach the coast on a speedboat and confess their love for each other. They reconcile and finally get married, bringing Shotgun Wedding to a close.

Shotgun Wedding is streaming worldwide on Prime Video and on Lionsgate Play, which is available on Prime Video Channels in India.

