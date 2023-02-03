Who was John Mammone? Dana Point cyclist stabbing video leaves internet in disbelief 

Laguna Breach cyclist and doctor Michael John Mammone was struck by a vehicle and stabbed at Dana Point, an intersection on the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway. The person who brutally attacked him was detained by the police. Netizens took to social media to express their shock over the incident.

Yesterday, Michael Mammone was on a mountain bike riding towards the north on the Pacific Coast Highway when he was struck by the suspect, Vanroy Evan Smith’s vehicle. The latter then exited his white Lexus and assaulted the 58-year-old with a knife. Before doing so, witnesses revealed that he held a BB gun as he walked towards him.

Bystanders withheld the suspect until law enforcement arrived at Dana Point. Mammone was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was revealed that he suffered from “severe injuries” before being taken for care.

The 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder. It has been revealed that the knife that was used in the assault was found at the scene. Police revealed that the two men did not seem to know each other. Sgt. Mike Woodruff said in an interview with KCAL:

“As of right now we currently don’t truly understand the why… as far as motivation and any type of relationship. Investigators are keeping all options open to check those boxes, if you will, to make sure they don’t leave anything uncovered.”

Who is Michael John Mammone, the victim of the Dana Point attack

The doctor graduated from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of South California in 1993. He worked as a medical practitioner in Laguna Beach and another location where he specialized in Emergency Medicine. He is associated with the Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach as well. They released a statement following his death that read:

“We are stunned by this devastating tragedy. The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend.”

According to Medicine Net, he had been practicing medicine for the past 30 years. Information about his personal life had not been made public at the time of writing this article.

His death is currently being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail. Following his death, Police Chief Jess Calvert said in a statement:

“The Laguna Beach community is heartbroken by yesterday’s incident in our neighbouring city, Dana Point. We stand in solidarity with those affected and pray for healing during this difficult time.

Netizens react to the doctor’s death at Dana Point

Internet users were shocked by the doctor’s death. Many could not understand why the driver resorted to stabbing him. Several netizens shared their condolences with Mammone’s family. Others also applauded the bystanders for ensuring that the suspect did not drive away. A few reactions online read:

The Laguna Beach Independent reported that those with any information about the occurrence can contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 288- 6740. Anonymous information can also be provided at 1 -855-TIP-OCCS.

