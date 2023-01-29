Meet Nicole and Mahmoud from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way 2023

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is set to premiere with another season this week. The upcoming season will feature six couples who will return to screens to showcase the next part of their journey.

One of the couples set to appear on the TLC show is Nicole and Mahmoud. The two met when Nicole was on a spiritual tour in Egypt. Mahmoud proposed to her the day they met, and she returned to Egypt three weeks later to marry him.

In the upcoming season, Nicole will spend more time with her husband in his home country.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 will premiere on Sunday, January 29, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Meet Nicole and Mahmoud ahead of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4

Nicole and Mahmoud from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way met while Nicole was on a spiritual tour in Egypt. In an introductory clip for the show, she narrated how they met and said that Egypt was beautiful and magical and that it changed her life.

She said:

"I was shopping and there’s this super cute boy with like these big brown eyes, and his big sexy muscles."

Mahmoud told her that she should stay in Egypt and be his wife. He asked her if she would marry him, and she said yes.

In the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole will move to Egypt to live with Mahmoud. However, season four’s trailer shows the two clashing over cultural differences. Nicole is an independent woman and feels that her husband isn’t letting her be who she really is and that she doesn’t have any freedom.

She tells him how she feels while in a fight, and Mahmoud tells her that she has more freedom than “any wife” he can have. She tells him that she’s not Egyptian, and he tells her that he’s not American.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star then replied:

"I wanna get my stuff, and I wanna get the f*** back to the country that I actually want to live in."

Other couples to join them on the TLC show include Kris and Jeymi, Jen and Rishi, Gabriel and Isabel, and Debbie and Oussama.

Meet the other couples

Kris and Jeymi

Kris moved to Colombia to marry Jeymi even though the two had never met before. The two will meet for the first time in real life and navigate through their relationship as they go.

Jen and Rishi

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple met in India. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing in the beginning. Their relationship is quite similar to that of Jenny and Sumit as Jen moves to India to be with the love of her life. Meanwhile, Rishi's family doesn’t know she exists and is looking to arrange Rishi’s marriage with someone else.

Daniele and Yohan

The two previously appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise. As part of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele is ready to leave her life in New York behind to live with Yohan in the Dominican Republic.

Gabriel and Isabel

While the two of them are as solid as a couple can be, the upcoming season may see a rift between Gabriel and Isabel’s family when he reveals his true identity to them.

Debbie and Oussama

They met due to their mutual appreciation of art and fell in love. Now, Debbie is ready to make her way to Morocco despite her family not being on board to live with Oussama.

Tune in on Sunday, January 29, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 on TLC.

