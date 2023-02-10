Will Rachel Hargrove attend Below Deck season 10 reunion? Bravo star responds on Twitter

Chef Rachel Hargrove will reportedly not attend the Below Deck season 10 reunion.

The reality star has been a part of the main crew of the series since season 8 but has not done any promotion for the ongoing season 10, which airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET. She filmed the season last winter before leaving the Bravo network permanently.

In a recent tweet, one of her fans said that Rachel must have “some choice words” for Alyssa, the steward who is causing a lot of drama, and will disclose it in the reunion episode.

Chef Rachel Hargrove @HargroveRachel @BeckyGMartinez I will be getting my snatch waxed that day, so I won't make it, unfortunately... hopefully, they won't clip a lip this time. @BeckyGMartinez I will be getting my snatch waxed that day, so I won't make it, unfortunately... hopefully, they won't clip a lip this time.

It was then that the chef revealed that she would be getting her “snatch waxed” on that day, so the network won’t “clip a lip this time” during the shoot of the episode.

Rachel announced on Twitter in July 2022 that she was not going to be associated with Bravo anymore because did not want to be a part of “organizations" she doesn’t "believe in.”

Below Deck star Rachel Grove got into an argument with Bravo star Austen Kroll in July 2022

In May 2022, Rachel Grove accused Austen Kroll and Shep Rose of going through her bag during the NBC Upfronts event. The Below Deck chef also mentioned that she had a bad experience with Kroll at another party in Florida. She also shared a screenshot of her chat with Austen, when the latter was shocked by her comments.

On July 26, Rachel tweeted about Austen’s beer business Trop Hop, writing:

“Cheers to the most narsasitic [SIC] twat on @BravoTV.”

Austen responded to the allegations three months after the statement, stating:

"She reached out to me to hang out in Florida (in the past). I was shocked (about her tweets) and I didn’t say anything back because I didn’t want to perpetrate it. But it was interesting."

It was after that argument that the chef decided to leave Bravo Network and her job as a chef on Below Deck.

Besides being a popular chef, Rachel Grove is also a yoga instructor, and massage & Ayurveda therapist

39-year-old Rachel Hargrove is from Tampa, Florida. She is a self-taught chef but did attend the Culinary Institute of America later on in her life. She also held an apprenticeship at Michelin-starred restaurant Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy.

Rachel has traveled to many countries, including Thailand and Japan, to learn their cuisine.

Other than being a chef, Rachel is also a yoga instructor, massage therapist, and Ayurveda therapist, which she learnt during her stay in India. She used to date Vincenzo, but the pair broke up because they were spending a lot of time apart. At the time, Rachel was filming Below Deck season 8 and the after show.

During season 8 of the show, she left the yacht just before a charter guest was supposed to arrive. She returned the next morning and blamed her behavior on "anxiety during the COVID pandemic." Rachel also got into trouble for getting drunk during her time off and creating a scene on national TV.

In the most recent season of the show, Rachel was seen having trouble making "multi-cusine" food for the charter guests. Captain Sandy had to ask her not to make such difficult portions of food, which took a lot of time.

Below Deck season 10 airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream episodes on Peacock and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

