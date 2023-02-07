"On my nerves": Below Deck fans want Captain Sandy to fire Alissa

Bravo aired episode 11 of Below Deck season 10 on Monday, February 6, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, stewart Alissa was once again caught talking badly about her crewmates. Chef Rachel specifically requested that she make a dry fruit starter tray for the new charter guests. Alissa agreed to do it but called the chef "dumb b*tch" after walking out of the kitchen.

She was also caught talking to her mother on the phone while doing her job. Chief stew Fraser entrusted her with preparing and serving dinner to the guests, which she did well. However, she refused to take out the trash, which was right in front of her, and asked the outer deck to do it.

Captain Sandy was not happy after seeing the inner crew's work and praised the outer deck for their fast service, calling them the "dream crew." Upon hearing this, Alissa felt that the captain favored the exterior deck and even commented that the captain "s*cks deck crew's d*ck."

This was heard by the Captain, and she said that she might have to eliminate Alissa. The latter once again called captain Sandy a "b*tch" after she asked the inner crew not to rush the guests off the yacht in front of everyone.

Below Deck fans were shocked by Alissa's words and felt that she should be fired.

Below Deck fans slam Alissa for commenting on the cpatain and her crewmates

This is not the first time that Alissa has caused trouble on the yacht.

Even before this, she fought Stewart Camille due to their work differences. Alissa was the reason why Camille was fired.

Below Deck fans felt that Alissa caused many troubles on the yacht and called her out for talking badly about captain Sandy.

Girlwhoplaystennis @Princess0937 Ugh Alissa girl u really need to check yourself. Cause ur being awful for no reason especially now since Camille is gone. #BelowDeck

Kris10 @Kris10Mok @BravoTV , gross...ew! #nomissaAlissa @BravoWWHL It's about time to get rid of Alissa!! On what freakin planet, is it OK to talk to or about ur coworkers like that? She deserves a special place in, gross...ew! #BelowDeck

Jackson @traveljack737 #BelowDeck Alissa is beyond rude and disrespectful. Ross get a handle on it.....you may need meetings.

Stingray @Stingrayomega #BelowDeck

Oh Alissa you just can’t keep your comments to yourself…

If Captain Sandy doesn't give you a plane ticket Captain Lee probably will when he comes back.🤷🏻‍♂️ Oh Alissa you just can't keep your comments to yourself…If Captain Sandy doesn't give you a plane ticket Captain Lee probably will when he comes back.🤷🏻‍♂️ #BelowDeck

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Alissa has said degrading things about every crew. Exactly when does #CaptLurk eliminate the real problem. Alissa acts as a leader and tells Tyler the Captain sucks off deck crew. What more is needed? #BelowDeck

What else happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 11?

Bravo's description of the episode read:

"Captain Sandy becomes increasingly annoyed and enlists Chef Rachel to help; Ross begs his way out of the doghouse once again; sparks fly as Tony reveals a hidden talent that captures the attention of newly divorced charter guests."

This week, captain Sandy asked Fraser to delegate some of the work to his interior crew as he was doing it all by himself and was not confronting others for their actions. She felt that the exterior deck crew was doing a much better job and asked the interior crew to not just stand around.

Katie planned to give Ross the silent treatment because he had flirted with Alissa while being drunk. However, she later forgave him and the two were seen cuddling.

Below Deck airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

