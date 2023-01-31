"No self respect": Below Deck fans slam Alissa as she flirts with drunk Ross

Episode 10 of Below Deck season 10 aired on Bravo this Monday, January 30, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Alissa was seen crying after the charter guests left and gave them bad feedback. Fraser tried to tell her to work a little harder during picnics, but she left the room in tears. Later on, she also accused everyone of blaming her for Camille being fired. Furthermore, she kept on taunting Camille for returning to a crew dinner after being dismissed.

However, fans were most shocked to see Alissa flirting with Ross in front of his partner Katie. The two were seen applying volcanic ash on each other's bodies, which Katie felt was disrespectful. Later on, at a dinner party, Alissa tried to flirt with a drunk Ross by saying that she was prettier than his girlfriend. She also claimed that Katie would never become his wife since he constantly flirted with her.

Below Deck fans were shocked to see Alissa's behavior and slammed her for flirting with someone in front of their partner.

Lisa Dunn @LisaNicholsDunn #BelowDeck Alissa is one of those girls and she’s the one with no self respect #BelowDeck Alissa is one of those girls and she’s the one with no self respect https://t.co/kL3tZ3Pqf6

Below Deck fans slam Alissa for causing trouble on the yacht

After Alissa's flirtatious stunt, Katie refused to let Ross come into her room and said that she had ignored many problems, implying that the couple might break up soon.

This is not the first time that Alissa has caused a fight on the yacht.

She previously got Camille fired as she fought with her in front of the guests.

Below Deck fans slammed Alissa for flirting with a drunk man and causing trouble in his relationship. Fans also called her out for crying over her professional responsibilities.

elli @gotmorereality I feel like Alissa was taking advantage of how drunk Ross was, which is a whole other gross aspect of the situation #belowdeck I feel like Alissa was taking advantage of how drunk Ross was, which is a whole other gross aspect of the situation #belowdeck

KARRIE @JMO102324 #BelowDeck Alissa is a jerk! I feel so sorry for Katie! Alissa should have more class Alissa is a jerk! I feel so sorry for Katie! Alissa should have more class 😡😡 #BelowDeck

Tom Nero @NNJWISEGUY Alissa is the most vile person in the bravo universe @andy. #BelowDeck Alissa is the most vile person in the bravo universe @andy. #BelowDeck

Insomniac @alil_crazy . Disrespectful. Flirting with someone’s partner in front of them says a lot about who you are… Alissa is so disappointing. Disrespectful. Flirting with someone’s partner in front of them says a lot about who you are… #BelowDeck Alissa is so disappointing 😭. Disrespectful. Flirting with someone’s partner in front of them says a lot about who you are… #BelowDeck https://t.co/O6vTsLaFrv

Ki @MuzikalAmbition Alissa you’re a chump. Like girl why did you need to tell that man “I’m hotter than her “ don’t be that chick. #BelowDeck Alissa you’re a chump. Like girl why did you need to tell that man “I’m hotter than her “ don’t be that chick. #BelowDeck

Nikki Grayson @graysonpink

She got her way-Camille is off the boat-But Alissa's still acting like a complete A-hole!

Backstabbing coworkers&saying things like "I'm prettier"won't make u many friends

#BelowDeck twitter.com/GrandmaMeg2011… Meg 💗 @GrandmaMeg2011

#LetItGo



#BelowDeck #Alissa !! Why do you care if Camille has dinner with you guys?.. she's not your coworker anymore! So wtf ... You got issues sweetheart. Deep weird ones... #Alissa !! Why do you care if Camille has dinner with you guys?.. she's not your coworker anymore! So wtf ... You got issues sweetheart. Deep weird ones...#LetItGo#BelowDeck #Alissa needs to figure out what her own issues are that cause her2feel so threatened by #Camille She got her way-Camille is off the boat-But Alissa's still acting like a complete A-hole!Backstabbing coworkers&saying things like "I'm prettier"won't make u many friends #Alissa needs to figure out what her own issues are that cause her2feel so threatened by #CamilleShe got her way-Camille is off the boat-But Alissa's still acting like a complete A-hole!Backstabbing coworkers&saying things like "I'm prettier"won't make u many friends#BelowDeck twitter.com/GrandmaMeg2011…

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 Ok, so Alissa is crying now? I thought Camille didn't do anything? So she's upset because they have more work to do with her gone? #BelowDeck Ok, so Alissa is crying now? I thought Camille didn't do anything? So she's upset because they have more work to do with her gone? #BelowDeck

Cheryl Bray @cherylb24348278 Alissa cries more than Camille #BelowDeck there’s no crying in yachting Alissa cries more than Camille #BelowDeck there’s no crying in yachting

What else happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 10?

Bravo's description of the episode titled Caribbean Gigolo read:

"The crew explores St. Lucia on a catamaran; the new deck/stew arrives; a surprise gust shows up to dinner."

This week on Below Deck, the charter guests once again got upset with Rachel's food as they felt that it was taking too long for the food to arrive. Before leaving, they left $1833 in tips for the crew and gave poor feedback about the management of the yacht.

Captain Sandy was happy that the guest gave some tough feedback so that the crew could make some required changes. Camille's replacement Tyler arrived on the yacht and was liked by everybody. Captain Sandy also decided to give the castmates a day off so that they could relax and prepare for the next charter.

During a dinner party, the crew members were shocked to see Camille, who was fired just moments before their last charter guest arrived. Ben, Camille's boyfriend, had invited her to the party and the two made plans to catch up later. Alissa called the entire situation "awkward" and said she would be embarrassed to come to the crew party after being fired.

Camille, on the other hand, said that she was leaving the yacht with her "head held high."

Below Deck airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

