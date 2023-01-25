"What's his problem?": Below Deck Adventure fans slam Seth for his behavior towards Nathan in episode 12

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode saw the cast members managing their charter guests while also dealing with crew issues, leadership problems, and several conflicts throughout the course of the episode. While some managed to resolve them, others had to seek the attention of Captain Kerry.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, lead deckhand Seth Jacobson was frustrated with Nathan for disturbing his sleep. He rudely asked the latter to tiptoe around the room and not disturb him. This frustrated Nathan, who asked his teammate to "approach him the right way." Fans were also disappointed with Seth's behavior. One tweeted:

Desiree @dezireme2 I liked Seth in the beginning but am not feelin how he has been talking to Nathan. What’s his problem? #BelowDeckAdventure I liked Seth in the beginning but am not feelin how he has been talking to Nathan. What’s his problem? #BelowDeckAdventure https://t.co/SLc8EvkMHy

Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off has been extremely popular amongst viewers who have stated their opinions clearly on social media. Cast members include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, Chief Stew Faye Clark, Stews Oriana Schneps, and Kasie Faddah, Bosun Lewis Lupton, and Deckhands Michael Gilman, Nathan Morely and lead deckhand Seth Jacobson.

Seth Jacobson has had a tumultuous journey on Below Deck Adventure

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure saw the crew members prepare for their final two charters. As the season inches to its end, it was apparent that the cast was really stressed out, which led to many conflicts and confrontations throughout the course of the episode, creating significant drama.

The spin-off has seen many changes in its crew, leadership and more this season. One of the changes was when Seth Jacobson was appointed as the new deckhand after former cast member Kyle Dickard was fired. The new deckhand created a great first impression and catered to the duties of the day. However, he soon received criticism from viewers when the star challenged Lewis' leadership.

Seth even went to Below Deck Adventure Captain Kerry and explained how he was better suited for Lewis' position than the latter. While the Captain initially refused and wanted to see how the deckhand performed, he later gave Seth the job of being the lead deckhand. Since then, Seth's attitude towards fellow deckhands Mike and Nathan has not been well-received by fans.

On this week's episode, Seth became one of the central topics of conversation among crew members. In the midst of managing their charter guests, Kasie witnessed the lead deckhand asleep on the couch of the mess. She took a picture and sent it to Lewis, who later confronted Seth about the same.

Captain Kerry was also disappointed with Seth in the Below Deck Adventure episode as the latter couldn't hear the captain's radio directions and made several mistakes during the exterior team's anchor management that led to the captain asking Lewis for help. This frustrated the bosun as well.

Seth's attitude towards fellow cast member Nathan received criticism from viewers. He was sleeping when Nathan, who was also his roommate, kept entering the room for some or the other work. With a disturbing sleep, the new lead deckhand relayed his frustrations to his roommate. This angered Nathan, who asked Seth to "approach him in the right way," and not be rude.

Fans slam lead deckhand Seth Jacobson for his behavior towards Nathan on Below Deck Adventure

Fans took to social media to express their concerns about Seth's behavior towards Nathan. Check out what they have to say.

CHANÉL EAST COAST @chanelestcst



#belowdeckadventure I don't like Seth aggressively going after Nate like that. I don't like Seth aggressively going after Nate like that.#belowdeckadventure

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 At first thought I wld like Seth but yuck. He's such a jerk. I want Faye to stay away. Anyone who treats ppl so disgusting is obvi a giant red flag. Foh w him. #BelowDeckAdventure At first thought I wld like Seth but yuck. He's such a jerk. I want Faye to stay away. Anyone who treats ppl so disgusting is obvi a giant red flag. Foh w him. #BelowDeckAdventure

✩𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒏 @NaturalGoldenx #BelowDeckAdventure Seth needs to apologize to Nathan for being out of line. Next time come to someone with respect, he wasn’t being intentional. Seth needs to apologize to Nathan for being out of line. Next time come to someone with respect, he wasn’t being intentional. 😤#BelowDeckAdventure

Geraldine @CountessGPS Whoa! Seth is being a complete D to Nathan. He pops off immediately at the slightest thing. #BelowDeckAdventure Whoa! Seth is being a complete D to Nathan. He pops off immediately at the slightest thing. #BelowDeckAdventure

Jack 🌸❄️ @HeatherGaysGay #BelowDeckAdventure I’d push Seth overboard if he talked to me like that, poor Nathan always gets the worst roommates I’d push Seth overboard if he talked to me like that, poor Nathan always gets the worst roommates 😭⚓️ #BelowDeckAdventure https://t.co/GH1vsYEr5i

ramona's plunger @__sorrry Seth needs to chill tf out with how he's speaking to Nathan #BelowDeckAdventure Seth needs to chill tf out with how he's speaking to Nathan #BelowDeckAdventure

MzPooh247💋🥰💕 @LynnWalls18 Seth coming in hot lead deck hand my foot more like Captain Seth is his style Lewis better watch out Nathan & Mike already see it #belowdeckadventure Seth coming in hot lead deck hand my foot more like Captain Seth is his style Lewis better watch out Nathan & Mike already see it #belowdeckadventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 is getting dramatic with each passing episode. As the season comes to an end next week, there is more to come as the cast members get into more complicated issues going into different charters and handling issues amongst them. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the season finale of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

