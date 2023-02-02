Were Savage Crew able to even out their scores with Dirty Hands on Tough as Nails on Episode 6? Details explored

Tough as Nails Season 4 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

It documented the cast members participating in a series of individual and team challenges, putting their best foot forward to earn bonus cash prizes and keep steering forward. The goal is to win the coveted title and a grand cash prize of up to $200,000.

On this week's episode of Tough as Nails, Savage Crew were lagging behind with a team win as they scored 2-3 in favor of the Dirty Hands. However, the former squad managed to work organically with the well-assigned jobs in their team challenge, securing their win and evening out their scores to 3-3.

The hit series is hosted by Phil Keoghan and features two teams - Savage Crew and Dirty Hands - compete against each other as well as for themselves in a variety of individual tasks that will help them secure themselves in the competition. The cast will have to put forth their A game to prove that they are worthy of being in the running for the title.

The official press release of the show reads:

"The best of the best essential workers will test their life skills at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry and more. One by one, they are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but what sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home."

Savage Crew even out their scores on Tough as Nails

Tonight's episode of Tough as Nails began with the cast members reflecting on their previous task. As Savage Crew lagged behind one point for the team challenge, they were determined to do their best to win. Meanwhile, Dirty Hands, who had established a lead, decided they would continue the same. The first squad to reach six team wins would win a cash prize of $60,000.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rise and Grind, reads:

"Crew members compete in pairs to shrink wrap a large container, with the last couple to finish facing the overtime challenge where one person will be eliminated from the individual competition."

The Tough as Nails contestants reached Crate Modular, an organization that makes buildings, houses, and other utitlites in houses using big containers. For the first challenge, the two teams had to measure and cut out doors and windows from two container modules each. Each module had four spaces to be cut out.

The teams had to assemble eight of the cut-out portions of the container with the help of a crane. Dirty Hands' team leader Ally wanted Jorge to cut the module, but Sergio felt he was better at it. Meanwhile Mister, who led Savage Crew, assigned members to do the work, and took an early lead in the challenge.

The Dirty Hands team struggled to cut the container as it was extremely thick and the blades were thin. Most of the teammates were inexperienced in the area, which delayed their process. Ally eventually realized that Jorge should take up the cutting part of the challenge as she shad uggested and they picked up pace on the Tough as Nails challenge.

However, it wasn't enough for them as Savage Crew, despite losing a few blade parts and running out on their 100 blades, managed to get their team to a win and tie up the scores to an even 3-3 with Dirty Hands.

Season 4 of Tough as Nails has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, the contestants will have to participate in even tougher challenges to prove their mettle in the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Tough as Nails next Wednesday, January 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

