Which mistakes cost Savage Crew their team challenge win on Tough as Nails season 4 episode 4? Details explored

Tough as Nails aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode featured cast members participating in a series of team and individual challenges to earn bonus cash prizes and keep moving forward in the competition to clench the coveted title as well as win the grand cash prize of up to $200,000. The contestants were pushed to their limits in a variety of automobile challenges.

On this week's episode of Tough as Nails, Savage Crew suffered oil spills, brake issues and struggled assembling several components for their automobile team challenge. These mistakes left them behind the Dirty Hands team and cost them the win and cash prize of $12,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The best of the best essential workers will test their life skills at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry and more. One by one, they are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but what sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home."

Savage Crew loses the team challenge on Tough as Nails

On tonight's episode of Tough as Nails, the contestants got ready for a brand new day and a brand new challenge. Among the Dirty Hands team, Sergio struggled on last week's episode with a back injury, while Renee from Savage Crew was punched out of the individual competition. Both cast members, however, left their past behind and promised to work well with their team.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled That's A Safety Hazard, reads:

"Diesel mechanic Quincey Walker guides the crews through a series of challenges that involve servicing automobiles."

Former Tough as Nails cast member Quincey Walker helped the two teams - Savage Crew and Dirty Hands for their first team challenge. Host Phil Keoghan introduced the contestants to the car service garage Inglewood Tires, which dates back to 1939. It was a place where many celebrities serviced their cars.

The two teams had to service a total of four cars, which varied in size, materials and their internal engine working systems. They had four work orders and car numbers on the board to work accordingly. Service work included rotating tires, changing oil, replacing brake pads, shocks, batteries, wipers, installing nerf bars, and putting a new fuse for the horn, among others.

After the host blew his work whistle, the two Tough as Nails teams divided themselves into smaller teams. Both team members went with the same mentality of servicing the two cars with the most work done first. As they got to work, they were quick to race to finish the first car with the most work.

While Dirty Hands had smooth communication under Jorge's leadership, Savage Crew struggled with delegating a few directions. Larron, who was leading the team, eventually struggled with a severe oil spill from the car that left them behind the other team. Ahead of taking their first car out, the Savage Crew members suffered another oil spill.

Soon, both teams took out two of their cars from the garage, leaving them tied with only two more cars to go. However, Savage Crew kept struggling to get work done and struggled with brakes among several other components. Dirty Hands, on the other hand, serviced cars like a well-oiled machine and eventually won the Tough as Nails team challenge, earning themselves a cash prize of $12,000.

Season 4 of Tough as Nails has been an interesting watch so far. In the upcoming weeks, the contestants will participate in tougher challenges that will test their skillsets as a team as well as individuals. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Tough as Nails next Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

