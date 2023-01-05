Why couldn't Savage Crew win their second team challenge on Tough as Nails? Reasons explored

Tough as Nails aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The two-hour special episode saw 12 American citizens from different on-field backgrounds compete against each other to win the title as well, the grand cash prize of $200,000 and a Ford Super Duty truck. Contestants can also earn prize money from individual challenges and added advantages.

On this week's episode of Tough as Nails, the contestants were divided into two teams - Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. While the latter group won the first team challenge, they had a chaotic time at the second team challenge, primarily due to lack of communication, mismanagement, wrong measurements and arguments. This ultimately led to them losing the challenge and $12,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The best of the best essential workers will test their life skills at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry and more. One by one, they are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but what sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home."

Savage Crew loses the second team challenge on Tough as Nails

On tonight's two-hour special episode of Tough as Nails, the contestants were divided into two groups - Dirty Hands and Savage Crew after their first individual challenge. Sergio and Mister were the winners of the first individual challenge and chose their team members. After the job was done, the teams had to get together for their first team challenge.

The first team challenge saw Dirty Hands miss their chance to win by seconds. Savage Crew earned their team their well-deserved $12,000.

The Tough as Nails teams then began to compete for their second team challenge the following day. The participants had to do a series of jobs in the construction field. They had to first arrage wooden bars in a measurement of 16x20, level up the rebars to put 8 of them vertically and 10 horizontally and level up concrete on top.

Dirty Hands got off to a smooth start with perfect measurements of the wooden bars and worked in harmony, thanks to the team leader for the day Ellery, who delegated responsibilities equally. However, Savage Crew, led by Laura, struggled with a miscommunication. They took the wrong measurements and struggled from the get-go. This led to the team making several mistakes from then on.

Savage Crew had to put up extra fittings of wood to fit all four bars together. After fixing the first step, they began to level up the rebars throughout the space between the four wooden bars. However, Mister, who was in charge of the rebars, tied the wrong number of bars vertically. The Tough as Nails team then lost quite a bit of time to put in the correct number of rebars.

Larron felt that the Savage Crew team were lacking in delegating responsibilities. When he tried to speak up, he was quickly shut down, which led him to remain silent throughout the challenge.

By this time, Dirty Hands team had already called their concrete truck in and were putting up concrete into the space. Sergio helped the concerte flow, while fellow team member Jorge helped with hand singals, the two working in perfect harmonization. Although Savage Crew quickly got back into the flow, it wasn't enough to win as Dirty Hands finished first, winning them a $12,000.

After the cast were done with the challenge on Tough as Nails, Jake and Larron confronted the team about not letting them speak and severe miscommunication. While Mister stressed that they could have voiced their concerns at the time, the duo stated that they weren't given enough chances.

Season 4 of Tough as Nails has been an interesting watch so far. After two individual and team competitions, Synethia had to punch out of individual challenges, but was free to compete in team challenges. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to the show next Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

