When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode 7 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 is up for some high voltage drama this season, and we are all eyes and ears for it. While Captain Glenn Shephard tries to keep it up with the demands of vacationers, the crew creates more drama on the yacht. This time, the yacht was in the waters of Menorca, Spain.

While the yacht is in calm waters, the tension among the crew members is anything but calm. Surrounded by the emergencies and challenges of keeping crew members, this season promises new dynamics among recently appointed chefs, new deckheads, and even new stews.

What time will Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode 7 air?

The new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs every day on Bravo TV at 8 PM ET/PT in the USA. Season 3 Episode 7 will air on April 4, 2022 at 8 PM ET/PT. The show will be available in the UK the next day on Hayu, which can be included in any Amazon Prime subscription.

What to expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht- Season 3 Episode 7?

The episode is titled 'Strip for the tip'. In this episode, Captain Glenn will contemplate if he can indeed trust Tom again. The episode will also feature a rather poorly performed talent show for travelers. Gabriela and Macos' relationship will get more tense due to a miscommunication. Kelsie will be doing Gabriela's work.

Here is the official synopsis of the episode:

"Tom continues to spiral over his mistakes while juggling devastating news from back home. Capt. Glenn contemplates whether he can trust Tom. The Parsifal III crew pull together a “talentless” talent show for the energetic charter guests."

"In the galley, Gabriela and Marcos have a miscommunication during dinner service that causes tension to bubble up between them. Friction between Gary and Daisy intensifies after Kelsie is caught covering Gabriela’s duties on the final day of charter."

A recap of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 6

The last episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was a rather tense one as the crew found the yacht in relatively shallow waters after waking up. Ashley tried to calm the guests by giving them coffee as Glenn, Colin, and Tom tried to move the ship up from the sand and into deep water. The boat was finally able to get into deep waters, and there was no irreparable damage, just some scratches on the boat's keel.

The crew then enjoyed some wine and tequila in the town of Menorca. Ashley tells Gabriela that she wishes she hadn't slept with Tom. "I just want to f**k Gary," she says. Taken aback by Ashley's blatant disregard for Tom's feelings, Gabriela hops into the car with Gary, who tries to kiss her, after being disgusted by Ashley's disregard for Tom's feelings.

Back in the boat, Ashley tells Gabriela that she is afraid to talk to her because of her attitude. Gabriel started to raise her voice but decided that now was not the time to have this conversation. Later in the night, Ashley and Tom fight. Fans are upset with Ashley and Tom's behavior.

Tune into Bravo TV on April 4 at 8 PM ET to watch the next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar