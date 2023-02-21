"Cannot see her wrong doing": Below Deck fans cheer as Alissa Humber gets fired

Below Deck season 10 episode 13 aired on Bravo this Monday, February 20, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured captain Sandy firing second stew Alissa Humber for her disrespect towards authorities and the hierarchy.
For the past couple of episodes, Alissa has not been listening to the captain and causing chaos everywhere. She even called captain Sandy by her name and accused her of playing favorites with the exterior deck. The captain overheard the same and was not happy with her behavior.
She was also shocked to see Alissa sunbathing when deck member Tyler was seen doing his chores. When confronted about the same, Alissa kept on interrupting the captain, prompting the latter to tell chief stew Fraser that Alissa was constantly disrespecting her. This ultimately led to the second stew getting fired.
Captain Sandy asked Bosun Ross to escort Alissa off the boat, stating:
"Your insubordination and lack of respect is insurmountable."
Fraser had to accept the captain's decision, who felt that this would keep the charter lighter. She also offered her own help with the charter guests, who were arriving in 2 hours. Alissa, on the other hand, called this a "dictatorship" and left her position while saying that she did her job well.
Below Deck fans praised captain Sandy for firing Alissa after her rude behavior.
Below Deck fans praised captain Sandy for firing Alissa after her insubordination. They were also happy to see her helping the charter by cleaning and assisting with the bed sheets.
Deck member Katie also offered to help her with the interior crew. Hayley was concerned about handling the bar, which was Alissa's responsibitlity, but was able to do her job well.
Twitterati supported the captain's decision to fire Alissa.
This is not the first firing of Below Deck season 10. Previously, Alissa was seen fighting with Camille, who began drinking at work and was not listening to the authorities. This led to multiple fights between her and Alissa, once even in the earshot of the charter guests. So, Camille was fired by captain Sandy in episode 9. She was given only hours to leave the yacht.
Camille's boyfriend Ben videocalled her to inform her about Alissa's firing. She was glad to hear the news. Camille added that she had been vindicated from her time on the charter and made plans to reconnect with him post the show's filming.
Chief Stewart Fraser was upset to see Alissa leave, with whom he had developed a strong connection, but wanted to prove to the captain that he was indeed a good employee.
Below Deck airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application and the network's website.