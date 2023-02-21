"Trash": Below Deck fans slam charter guest LaQuisha for her poor behavior on the yacht

Episode 13 of Below Deck season 10 aired on Bravo this Monday, February 20, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured new charter guests arriving at the St. David yacht, just hours after Stewart Alissa was fired. While the crew was ready to serve the guests and had planned to always stay on top of the guest's demands, one of the charter guests, LaQuisha, annoyed all of the crew members.

LaQuisha demanded a turkey sandwich just minutes before lunch, which threw off chef Rachel and took up a lot of her time. Later on, she began to bang the dining table, asking for lunch, and did not even eat her sandwich. She decided to ask for another sandwich after the kitchen had closed, annoying Chief Stewart Fraser and Chef Rachel.

LaQuisha also created a scene after not finding a towel for herself. Moreover, she decided to sleep on the couch, which everyone felt was very weird. The weirdest demand from her, however, was expecting the yacht to have a gold-plated steak, while others were ordering omelets for breakfast.

Below Deck fans slammed LaQuisha for her annoying behavior and called her "trash."

Haute Bohème @Timothy_II Laquish is trash. How dare you order a turkey sandwich and then not eat it right before you’re being served lunch #BelowDeck Laquish is trash. How dare you order a turkey sandwich and then not eat it right before you’re being served lunch #BelowDeck https://t.co/FuXvk17OnG

Below Deck fans slam LaQuisha for being too demanding

It has been hinted in the next episode's description as well that LaQuisha will "continue to annoy the interior team." Below Deck fans slammed the guest for her outrageous demands.

Denise Adamson @DWAntheATL I kinda wanted to see the interior vacuuming and cleaning around Laquish since she decided to sleep on the couch #BelowDeck I kinda wanted to see the interior vacuuming and cleaning around Laquish since she decided to sleep on the couch #BelowDeck https://t.co/ZXbt54S5kv

Lisa @gsgrl217 I would’ve wrapped up the Turkey sandwich from lunch for that greedy heffer #BelowDeck I would’ve wrapped up the Turkey sandwich from lunch for that greedy heffer #BelowDeck https://t.co/dwa5Yt6ngM

Veronica @BuyMeASlushie I can’t think of anything more pointless or wasteful than 24 karat gold-encrusted steak. #BelowDeck I can’t think of anything more pointless or wasteful than 24 karat gold-encrusted steak. #BelowDeck https://t.co/NbkDKoHvGC

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 Did LaQuish specifically request a 24 carat gold steak on her preference sheet? Does she think the boat just has 24 carat gold sheets just laying around? #BelowDeck Did LaQuish specifically request a 24 carat gold steak on her preference sheet? Does she think the boat just has 24 carat gold sheets just laying around? #BelowDeck

Jessica @Jessica65481190 The beautiful cabin is creepy. Does she need another turkey sandwich and wants 24k gold on her steak? She's just being extra to see what she can get. #Belowdeck The beautiful cabin is creepy. Does she need another turkey sandwich and wants 24k gold on her steak? She's just being extra to see what she can get. #Belowdeck

Somebody’s Auntie @Nesha_Pee Ain’t no way I’d sleep on the couch of a super yacht. #BelowDeck Ain’t no way I’d sleep on the couch of a super yacht. #BelowDeck

BravoAndBlaze @BravoAndBlaze Maybe LaQuish is so demanding cuz she has to sleep on the couch and she doesn’t want to feel completely demoralized and demeaned 🤷🏻‍♀️ #belowdeck Maybe LaQuish is so demanding cuz she has to sleep on the couch and she doesn’t want to feel completely demoralized and demeaned 🤷🏻‍♀️ #belowdeck https://t.co/a9ZexJ8JYJ

mz.catherine @AMac_mk2011 The Tacky guests have arrived. Give me another turkey sandwich or 5 or I'm going to yell and clang the silver wear. #BelowDeck The Tacky guests have arrived. Give me another turkey sandwich or 5 or I'm going to yell and clang the silver wear.#BelowDeck

lilliebug @lilliebug19701 #BelowDeck that Lady with the dang Turkey sandwich is obviously someone with no class and don’t know how to act. Tacky Tacky lady you are embarrassing urself #belowdeck #BelowDeck that Lady with the dang Turkey sandwich is obviously someone with no class and don’t know how to act. Tacky Tacky lady you are embarrassing urself #belowdeck https://t.co/YYwXCqEnVl

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 Now LaQuish wants to sleep on the couch?? Instead of a bedroom? On a luxury yacht?? Did she take her turkey sandwich and sprite? #BelowDeck Now LaQuish wants to sleep on the couch?? Instead of a bedroom? On a luxury yacht?? Did she take her turkey sandwich and sprite? #BelowDeck

What else happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 13?

Bravo's description of the episode titled Another One Bites the Dust reads,

"Captain Sandy lets go of an integral member of the crew; one guest takes her requests to the limits, pushing chef Rachel to wit's end; windy weather ruins excursion plans; Captain Lee shares big news with Captain Sandy."

On this week's episode, captain Sandy fired second stewart Alissa in front of bosun Ross. She accused her of disrespecting the hierarchy and her seniors. Alissa called this disctatorship and was escorted off the yacht by Ross.

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Sandy having Ross escort Alissa off the boat is a bit much? #belowdeck Sandy having Ross escort Alissa off the boat is a bit much? #belowdeck

Ben video called his girlfriend Camille to inform her about the news, as she had previously been let go because of Alissa. Camille called this her vindication and said that she had finally received justice.

Meanwhile, the crew tried their best to serve the guests, despite having one less member and their plans being altered due to bad weather. The team organized a dance party on the yacht itself.

Captain Sandy was pleased to learn that captain Lee, who had to leave the yacht in a hurry due to medical conditions, was returning to take over his work. Captain Sandy informed viewers that she had some obligations at home and was just holding the fort for captain Lee.

Fresh episodes of Below Deck airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

