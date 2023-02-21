"Trash": Below Deck fans slam charter guest LaQuisha for her poor behavior on the yacht

Episode 13 of Below Deck season 10 aired on Bravo this Monday, February 20, at 8 pm ET.
The episode featured new charter guests arriving at the St. David yacht, just hours after Stewart Alissa was fired. While the crew was ready to serve the guests and had planned to always stay on top of the guest's demands, one of the charter guests, LaQuisha, annoyed all of the crew members.
LaQuisha demanded a turkey sandwich just minutes before lunch, which threw off chef Rachel and took up a lot of her time. Later on, she began to bang the dining table, asking for lunch, and did not even eat her sandwich. She decided to ask for another sandwich after the kitchen had closed, annoying Chief Stewart Fraser and Chef Rachel.
LaQuisha also created a scene after not finding a towel for herself. Moreover, she decided to sleep on the couch, which everyone felt was very weird. The weirdest demand from her, however, was expecting the yacht to have a gold-plated steak, while others were ordering omelets for breakfast.
Below Deck fans slammed LaQuisha for her annoying behavior and called her "trash."
Below Deck fans slam LaQuisha for being too demanding
It has been hinted in the next episode's description as well that LaQuisha will "continue to annoy the interior team." Below Deck fans slammed the guest for her outrageous demands.
What else happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 13?
Bravo's description of the episode titled Another One Bites the Dust reads,
"Captain Sandy lets go of an integral member of the crew; one guest takes her requests to the limits, pushing chef Rachel to wit's end; windy weather ruins excursion plans; Captain Lee shares big news with Captain Sandy."
On this week's episode, captain Sandy fired second stewart Alissa in front of bosun Ross. She accused her of disrespecting the hierarchy and her seniors. Alissa called this disctatorship and was escorted off the yacht by Ross.
Ben video called his girlfriend Camille to inform her about the news, as she had previously been let go because of Alissa. Camille called this her vindication and said that she had finally received justice.
Meanwhile, the crew tried their best to serve the guests, despite having one less member and their plans being altered due to bad weather. The team organized a dance party on the yacht itself.
Captain Sandy was pleased to learn that captain Lee, who had to leave the yacht in a hurry due to medical conditions, was returning to take over his work. Captain Sandy informed viewers that she had some obligations at home and was just holding the fort for captain Lee.
