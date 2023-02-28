“Absolutely”: Below Deck Captain Sandy Yawn admits to considering firing Fraser Olender

Below Deck season 10 captain Sandy Yawn left the St. David yacht in episode 14. She had been leading the crew since episode 5, because captain Lee had a medical emergency.

Captain Sandy had a lot of ups and downs during her time in the waters and almost fired the chief stew, Fraser Olender.

In an interview with US Weekly on February 27, Sandy confessed that there was a time when she considered firing Fraser as he wasn't being a good “superior. She said,

"Absolutely. Because listen the walls are thin and it is important to not jump on their bandwagon. Change that narrative. That’s your role as the superior here."

Sandy had a lot of trouble with the interior team’s attitude, insubordination, and fights, so she went directly to the chief stew Fraser. She said:

"Like, if you need help, ask me. But until then, I stay out of it. I will only help if I see that the client is suffering in service. If I see something going wrong or there’s disharmony on board in my eyes — that’s when I step in."

After firing stews, Alissa and Camille, Yawn called Fraser the “cancer” on St. David yacht. However, in her interview, she agreed that, as a former cancer patient, she should have chosen different words and not used the “evolved” phrases while yachting.

Captain Sandy Yawn wanted Fraser to take pride about learning new skills on the job

Chief stew Fraser admitted in front of Sandy Yawn that he had never been in an authoritative figure. Thus, the latter chose an open-door bridge policy for him, which allowed him to ask for help at any moment.

Sandy revealed that Fraser was afraid of his new role and added

"As a captain, I still defer to my team. I don’t know everything about everything. And there’s no shame in that."

She wanted Fraser to take “pride” while learning on the job.

Fraser said that captain Sandy and captain Lee had different management styles

In an interview, Fraser admitted that captain Lee Rosbach and captain Sandy Yawn had "different management styles. While the former trusted him to make creative decisions, the latter taught him a lot about his own identity.

Captain Sandy Yawn felt that Fraser was not delegating tasks to his crew members. She felt that he was just letting them "stand around while the exterior deck was working hard. Sandy also caught the interior team fighting multiple times about different tasks and even had to fire two stews.

The first time it was because two interior crew members fought within the guests' earshot. Meanwhile, the second time it was because one of the stews, Alissa, disrespected the captain by calling her by her name. Sandy Yawn also said that Fraser Olender had an excuse for any mistake and that took accountability.

However, Fraser continued to change his ways and thanked the captain for giving him another chance. She sent Fraser a text after a successful charter that praised him for his performance. While the captain was leaving, Fraser admitted that he admired and respected her and the former said that Fraser progressed a lot during the season.

Fans can watch Below Deck season 10 on Bravo, which airs new episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream previous episodes on the Peacock streaming application and the network's website.

