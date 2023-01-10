“Holy cannoli!”: Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn reacts after watching Camille Lamb’s behavior on TV

Camille Lamb has been one of the most controversial cast members in the Below Deck franchise, as her debut in season 10 is not being looked at favorably by viewers or fellow cast members, including Captain Sandy Yawn.

The new captain replaced former captain Lee Rosbach following his exit due to a nerve injury and while she realized that she was walking into uncharted waters, nothing prepared her to deal with Lamb and her dynamics with the crew.

Below Deck Captain Sandy Yawn opened up about the deck stew's behavior in an interview with PEOPLE. Watching the season on television gave her better insights about the crew's behavior on the yacht St. David.

She said:

"I see [the behavior] for the first time when I'm watching TV. For example, Camille and Ben [Willoughby] making out in the captain's chair — I never saw that, never knew about it. Now I'm watching it and going, Holy cannoli."

The current cast members on Below Deck include Captain Sandy Yawn, chief stew Fraser Olender, chef Rachel Hargrove, deck stew Camille Lamb, deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, Ben Willoughby, bosun Ross McHarg, and stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber.

Below Deck captain Sandy Yawn dishes on Camille Lamb's behavior

Camille Lamb has had a tough journey on Below Deck season 10 till now as her behavior on deck hasn't sat well with fellow crew members, including new Captain Sandy Yawn. On last week's episode, the former was seen in the wheelhouse, sitting in the captain's chair and cuddling with fellow cast member Ben Willoughby. She went as far as to tell him that she wanted to be intimate with him.

Later on in the same episode, Captain Sandy Yawn, after giving multiple warnings, looked fed up with Lamb's behavior and warned her to fix it as she had one more charter to prove herself before she would be sent back home. Although she was new to the boat, it didn't take Yawn time to realize that the deck stew was a point of concern.

Throughout the course of Below Deck season 10, Camille Lamb has been on the receiving end of criticism as her co-workers accused her of a lack of work ethic, being lazy, rude, and talking back to superiors.

Her constant complaints and arguments with fellow stew Alissa Humber over doing the interior chores led to captain Sandy's intervention. The latter had previously asked Lamb to work harder and despite chief stew Fraser Olender's feedback, no changes were made.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Below Deck captain revealed that she found out about Camille Lamb's behavior as per reports given by the leads, bosun Ross and chief stew Fraser. She said:

"You have to be able to trust your teams. I didn't hire them, so when I stepped on the boat, I had to listen to the people in charge, which was Ross and Fraser. And when you have both of them saying something, that's when you have to address it."

Captain Sandy Yawn further mentioned that although Camille's behavior had come as a shock while watching it back, it was also entertaining from a viewer's perspective:

"She made me laugh, what can I say? Watching it, I'm like, people actually think that's okay? It blows my mind."

The new captain isn't the only one raising concerns over Camille Lamb's behavior. Last week, former captain Lee took to Twitter to raise his issue with the deck stew. He said:

"Of all the things you’ve lost Camille, you miss your mind the most. Your behavior, from what I’m seeing is not at all what I would expect nor tolerate."

The Below Deck stew, however, was quick to clap back at captain Lee's tweet, writing:

“Have you lost your mind? I’m a 24-year-old trying to figure out life, you just made it that more difficult. You know … I thought the exact same thing when you joked about dragging your d*** through whiskey glass in front of a crowd of people at the premiere. My exact thought was of all the things you’ve lost Lee, you miss your mind the most. Get real and get off Twitter with that bull.”

The most recent episode of Below Deck season 10, which aired on Monday, January 9, saw the argument between Lamb and Humber reach breaking point. Captain Sandy Yawn was seen intervening just before the episode ended. Will it all be over for Camille on the show? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Below Deck next Monday, January 16, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes