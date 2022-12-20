"Get her a ticket off": Why do fans want deck stew Camille Lamb to leave Below Deck season 10?

Below Deck season 10 aired a brand new episode on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured Captain Lee's farewell after his nerve injury got the best of him, followed by Captain Sandy's arrival as his replacement. The crew also managed a new set of charter guests. While some diligently reported on their duties, others failed to do so and faced the wrath of fellow crew members, creating a significant amount of drama.

On this week's episode of Below Deck, Camille Lamb disappointed fellow crew members as well as the new captain as she was involved in multiple arguments and kept complaining about the jobs to be done. Fans were also left disappointed and wanted the captain to let her off the boat. One tweeted:

CoachPMot @Coachpmot #belowdeck #camillelamb is a brat! And I’m being nice. Get her a ticket off #belowdeck #camillelamb is a brat! And I’m being nice. Get her a ticket off

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, His Watch Has Ended, reads:

"Captain Lee's injury forces him to leave St David, and the hands on deck try to put their best foot forward for the new captain; Ross and Fraser struggle with Camille's attitude; an official promotion is given within the deck team."

Below Deck star Camille Lamb gets questioned by the new captain

On tonight's episode of Below Deck, the crew had to deal with a significant change after Captain Lee Rosbach bid farewell to them following his nerve injury that got worse, and handed the reigns over to the new Captain Sandy Yawn. Although the crew was nervous about dealing and blending in with the new lead, they were optimistic after seeing Captain Sandy take over.

The crew then had to prepare for the arrival of new charter guests and while some cast members put their best foot forward, Camille's behavior disappointed everyone, including Chief Stew Fraser. The cast has been putting up with the stew's lack of responsibility and lazy behavior for quite some time, and her way of handling issues on tonight's episode only made it worse.

The Below Deck stew picked a fight with deckhand Alissa at the beginning of the episode. The duo had a heated argument in the laundry room, following which Alissa expressed her concerns with Camille to Hayley. Hearing this, the stew screamed that she had been doing her best and if the deckhand had an issue, she could do it herself.

Camille's behavior got out of hand when she left an empty wine glass in the trash, which evoked a frustrating response from Chief Stew Fraser who, in a confessional, said:

"My biggest issue with Camille is that the work ethic is lacking enormously. It's not working."

The Chief Stew then spoke to chef Rachel about the same and confessed to coming to a decision on whether to keep Camille on the boat or not soon. The latter also kept drinking throughout the night, which frustrated the crew.

Later on in the Below Deck episode, she expressed her frustration to Bosun Ross about Fraser giving her work in the interior section when she wanted to work on deck. While Ross expressed that he was in direct communication with Chief Stew, he also felt that the way she addressed her concerns was disrespectful.

Ross and Fraser then had a chat about Camille's behavior when the former updated Chief Stew about what had transpired. By the end of the episode, her behavior was confronted by Captain Sandy Yawn after she failed to keep up with the tasks and kept complaining.

While confronting Camille on Below Deck, the new captain enquired if the stew wanted to continue working and asked to step up. Captain Sandy said:

"I will never ask something of you that I won't do. So if I do my job, you're gonna wanna do your job. Coz you don't wanna disappoint me. Coz how hard I work, right? You can get the same thing from them if you work hard. I'm saying this coz I want you on board."

Fans react to Camille Lamb's behavior on Below Deck

Fans have consistently raised concerns over the stew's behavior and wanted the captain to let her off the boat. Check out what they have to say.

AndyDrums🇺🇦 @SalsaGuyNy Is it me, or does Camille do nothing but walk around? #BelowDeck Is it me, or does Camille do nothing but walk around? #BelowDeck

dramabananna @dramabananna Camille asking Ross to tell Fraser that she doesn’t want to do inside work anymore. If she’s old enough to get slightly drunk on working hours, she should be old enough to tell Fraser herself #BelowDeck Camille asking Ross to tell Fraser that she doesn’t want to do inside work anymore. If she’s old enough to get slightly drunk on working hours, she should be old enough to tell Fraser herself #BelowDeck https://t.co/SL8MwsvfaI

Michelle @MIchelle_3908 I feel like now is the time Ross an Fraser team up and get a Camille off the boat #BelowDeck I feel like now is the time Ross an Fraser team up and get a Camille off the boat #BelowDeck

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71

#BelowDeck There's always 1 every season. This season we have Camille. She's lazy no. 1. She also needs to keep her mouth shut. This girl is obnoxious. She's beyond unprofessional. Trying to make others look bad but she's the actual problem. Can't w her. Frasier set her straight There's always 1 every season. This season we have Camille. She's lazy no. 1. She also needs to keep her mouth shut. This girl is obnoxious. She's beyond unprofessional. Trying to make others look bad but she's the actual problem. Can't w her. Frasier set her straight#BelowDeck

Judgey Judgerson @JudgersonJudgey Camille is so lazy and entitled. I hope everyone in the yachting world sees this show and she never works in the industry again. #belowdeck Camille is so lazy and entitled. I hope everyone in the yachting world sees this show and she never works in the industry again. #belowdeck

Danielle @aDoseOfReality8 Camille not coming down to say bye to Captain Lee says all I need to know about her #BelowDeck Camille not coming down to say bye to Captain Lee says all I need to know about her #BelowDeck

Michelle @MIchelle_3908 I feel like Camille is just a stowaway hanging out at this point and maybe they don’t need her #BelowDeck I feel like Camille is just a stowaway hanging out at this point and maybe they don’t need her #BelowDeck

Cheryl Bray @cherylb24348278 Not sure why Camille saying she’s done. She hasn’t done a damn thing #BelowDeck Not sure why Camille saying she’s done. She hasn’t done a damn thing #BelowDeck

Jenn @jennellens Camille is not being pulled in all direction. And Ross and Fraser are talking about where she’s at. She’s using it to get out of doing what she doesn’t want to #BelowDeck Camille is not being pulled in all direction. And Ross and Fraser are talking about where she’s at. She’s using it to get out of doing what she doesn’t want to #BelowDeck

Season 10 of the hit Bravo series saw former favorite cast members Captain Lee Rosbach, Chief Stew Fraser Olender, and Chef Rachel Hargrove return to the Caribbean. They were joined by newcomers Deck/Stew Camille Lamb, Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, Ben Willoughby, Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto, and Alissa Humber. Captain Sandy Yawn replaced the former captain following his health condition.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Below Deck on Monday, January 2, 2023, as the Bravo show goes on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

