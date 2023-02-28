"Not gonna miss": Below Deck fans are not upset as Captain Sandy departs from the St. David yacht

Episode 14 of Below Deck season 10 aired on Bravo on Monday, February 27 at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured captain Sandy's last charter for the season as she headed home. She had been "holding the fort" for captain Lee since episode 5 as he had to go home due to a medical emergency. Captain Lee said that he was glad to be back and was not upset that captain Sandy fired 2 stews behind his back.

Sandy Yawn thanked captain Lee for bailing him out, and said that he would like to return the favor some day. She told the crew members that it was a "bitter sweet" moment for her as she had grown very fond of them. Captain Sandy also said that they had grown a special bond together.

However, Below Deck fans did not think so. They reminded captain Sandy that she had constantly questioned Fraser's ability to deal with his juniors and had fired Alissa without even talking to him once.

TDARDEN @tani_taniha Sorry but I gotta be honest…I’m not gonna miss Capt Sandy. 🤷🏾‍♀️ #BelowDeck Sorry but I gotta be honest…I’m not gonna miss Capt Sandy. 🤷🏾‍♀️ #BelowDeck https://t.co/6YWdcElkiM

Below Deck fans say they won't miss captain Sandy

Captain Lee revealed that he did physical therapy every day to get back on the yacht. Below Deck fans rejoiced as Captain Lee arrived and slammed Sandy for being a poor "captain."

Selise @Selisethapupil Sandy IS the abyss! She has bad blood every season with interior crew. She’s the black whole. #BelowDeck Sandy IS the abyss! She has bad blood every season with interior crew. She’s the black whole. #BelowDeck

alexjaimes @alexjaimesevyn Fraser wasn’t in any abyss, you were attacking his every move. Gawd, to think I once liked Sandy. Ick. #BelowDeck Fraser wasn’t in any abyss, you were attacking his every move. Gawd, to think I once liked Sandy. Ick. #BelowDeck

Selise @Selisethapupil Funny how much Sandy HATES interior crews when she can’t make a bed #BelowDeck Funny how much Sandy HATES interior crews when she can’t make a bed #BelowDeck

Grace🌊🌊🌊🖤 @graci125 #BelowDeck And what exactly is this abyss that you're referring to...CAPTAIN Sandy?? #BelowDeck And what exactly is this abyss that you're referring to...CAPTAIN Sandy?? https://t.co/OVUSNus6E7

Nunya business @NunyaGadgetgirl Ben was all of us in that moment when Lee said get Sandy's luggage. 🤣🤣 #belowdeck Ben was all of us in that moment when Lee said get Sandy's luggage. 🤣🤣 #belowdeck

LE Hill @LauraElaine15 worse and then she’s like “Look what we all survived together!” You mean your chicanery, Sandra?! This is what kills me about Sandy: she comes in and actively makes a situationworseand then she’s like “Look what we all survived together!” You mean your chicanery, Sandra?! #BelowDeck This is what kills me about Sandy: she comes in and actively makes a situation ✨worse✨ and then she’s like “Look what we all survived together!” You mean your chicanery, Sandra?! #BelowDeck

J 🖤 @conniestheo



Don't let the door hit ya on the way out Awww Sandy's leaving.Don't let the door hit ya on the way out #BelowDeck Awww Sandy's leaving. Don't let the door hit ya on the way out #BelowDeck https://t.co/d8bm35oLhX

Recap of Below Deck season 10 episode 14

Bravo's description of the episode reads,

"Chef Rachel delivers a dinner to remember; the crew throws the pageant queen guests a 1980s party; guest LaQuish continues to annoy the interior team; Tony takes issue with Katie; Ross is forced to reprimand his boat crush."

This week, charter guests were seen enjoying a 1980's themed party before heading to bed. The crew members were up until 3.00 am to clean up the mess. Captain was also scared about the rising wind knots, which could derail the anchor and cause an accident.

The crew members grew upset when LaQuisha asked for a pear along with the breakfast. The charter guest left $1525 in tips per person, which was the lowest of the season.

They were also shocked to see LaQuisha heading in the wrong direction after departing from the yacht. Katie was giving some harsh instructions to Tony, who felt that she was trying to boss her around. Bosun Ross asked Katie to stop giving Tony instructions as he felt that the latter was "delicate" in such matters.

He also felt guilty for telling Katie what to do as they were involved romantically.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of Below Deck every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.

Poll : 0 votes