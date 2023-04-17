Candiace Bassett X WWHL: How did the RHOP star defend fellow RHUGT castmate Leah McSweeny?

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Bassett recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and answered questions related to the third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. During a segment titled “Can you defend her?.” Bassett was asked several questions about The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney. Candiace Bassett and Leah McSweeney are both cast members of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three.

At the beginning of the interview, Candiace Bassett was asked if she could defend Leah McSweeney's complaint about getting the worst room, to which the RHOP alum replied with it being a valid question. The only room without windows was Leah McSweeney's room, and this didn't sit well with her since she complained about it to Pepsi and it created a scene.

In response to Alexia Nepola's story about her ex-husband, Candiace Bassett wasn't able to defend Leah

As a follow-up, Candiace Bassett was also asked about Leah McSweeney's comment about Alexia Nepola's ex-husband's story as a “snoozefest.” To this, Candiace mentioned how mean the comment was.

In the second episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three, Alexia Nepola shared a story about her ex-husband, Herman Echevarria Sr., who died of a heart attack in 2016. Alexia Nepola mentioned that her husband passed away before coming out to her as gay.

Despite regretting not being able to support him, Alexia Nepola expressed how much she would have loved to have done so. When Alexia Nepola was discussing the incident and sharing the story, Leah McSweeney referred to it as “boring.” In an interview with Slice, Alexia Nepola responded to Leah McSweeney's comment:

“I guess I just thought Leah was being Leah. I mean, I feel like she needs attention and when the attention is not on her, she either withdraws or she has to say something mean or inappropriate. That’s what she does, so I really didn’t let it affect me because I felt like all the other girls were so invested.”

The reaction of Candiace Bassett to Leah McSweeney's statement about Heather Gay being manipulated

Bassett replied to Andy's question about whether she can defend her friend Leah McSweeney's comment about Heather Gay being manipulated by a narcissist (Jen Shah). She said:

"Yes, yeah she's in jail so she did."

During the season premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3, Heather Gay was caught up in Jen Shah's wire fraud plea. The former mentioned how Jen told her six months ago that she was innocent as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip stars asked different questions about what happened.

"Well, she told me she was innocent for a year and she swore on her family's lives. She swore on their lives that she was innocent that these were bulls*** charges,' Heather said as Candiace reacted in disbelief."

Heather Gay's further remarks were as follows:

"I mean, I don't know. She called me five minutes before she walked into the courtroom and said, 'I don't want you to be blindsided'"

As the conversation continued, Leah McSweeney told Heather Gay:

“You're someone, I feel like has probably been manipulated by a narcissist.”

Fans can watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 episode seven on Peacock on 20 April 2023.

