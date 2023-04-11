"THE LIES": Fans slam Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller for claiming they never targeted Lindsay Hubbard

Season 7 of The Summer House has been full of drama, especially between cast members Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Lindsay Hubbard. While fans can see DeSorbo and Ciara Miller targeting Lindsay Hubbard, neither of them has come forward to share their reasons. Ciara Miller and DeSorbo appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently, where they were asked about their behavior towards Lindsay.
As Andy pointed out, during the previous season of Summer House, both Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller targeted Lindsay Hubbard for partying too much, but this season, both stars criticized Lindsay Hubbard for not partying enough.
Cohen also asked if there was anything the two didn't like about Lindsay Hubbard. Paige DeSorbo replied by mentioning how she has never targeted Lindsay "for anything."
After this, Ciara mentioned how she has never targeted Lindsay for drinking. Paige said:
"We love drinking!"
In response to the second question of whether they love Lindsay, Ciara responded by saying that they love to drink.
As fans came across this conversation, Summer House fans were quick to call out Paige and Ciara's lies.
Summer House season 6 saw a lot of drama, especially during the reunion, between Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay Hubbard. In part 1, fans saw Paige behaving poorly with Lindsay and Carl Radke.
Paige stated that she felt "very uncomfortable" sitting alongside Lindsay and her boyfriend during that time.
Now, on this season of Summer House, it appears Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Mille are ready to trouble Lindsay.
"Such haters": Fans react to Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo's Watch What Happens Live conversation
Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, with many of the opinion that Paige and Ciara hate Lindsay:
Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller discussed multiple other topics on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Ciara Miller and DeSorbo were asked more questions about Lindsay during the interview. When Paige was asked about Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship, Paige noted that Amanda and Lindsay haven't been on good terms since the show's early seasons, so they will never be able to establish a close bond.
In addition, Hubbard and Carl Radke's relationship was discussed as well as how other cast mates are picking small things to cause conflict. As Paige mentioned, the cast mates are getting irritated by their fake relationship as they believe that the couple does everything after planning it. Paige also mentioned that everything they do is a "facade."
Further in the conversation, Paige mentioned how Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are perfect for each other.
In 2016, Radke and Lindsay met while they were both dating other people. During their fourth season, however, romance developed between them and they began to date, but their relationship didn't last long.
It wasn't until 2021 that they started dating again. Hubbard mentioned the following during an interview with People:
"We're lucky because eventually, the universe came together and the timing worked out! I don't think I've ever been in a healthier relationship. Falling in love with your best friend, I don't think there's any better feeling in the world."
On January 12, 2022, the couple confirmed their relationship publicly.