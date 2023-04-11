"THE LIES": Fans slam Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller for claiming they never targeted Lindsay Hubbard

Season 7 of The Summer House has been full of drama, especially between cast members Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Lindsay Hubbard. While fans can see DeSorbo and Ciara Miller targeting Lindsay Hubbard, neither of them has come forward to share their reasons. Ciara Miller and DeSorbo appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently, where they were asked about their behavior towards Lindsay.

As Andy pointed out, during the previous season of Summer House, both Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller targeted Lindsay Hubbard for partying too much, but this season, both stars criticized Lindsay Hubbard for not partying enough.

Cohen also asked if there was anything the two didn't like about Lindsay Hubbard. Paige DeSorbo replied by mentioning how she has never targeted Lindsay "for anything."

After this, Ciara mentioned how she has never targeted Lindsay for drinking. Paige said:

"We love drinking!"

In response to the second question of whether they love Lindsay, Ciara responded by saying that they love to drink.

As fans came across this conversation, Summer House fans were quick to call out Paige and Ciara's lies.

PHIL HERNANDEZ @mrphilhernandez



Me: THE LIES! THE LIES! THE LIES!



#WWHL #SummerHouse Both Paige and Ciara say that they’ve never targeted and judged Lindsay.Me: THE LIES! THE LIES! THE LIES! Both Paige and Ciara say that they’ve never targeted and judged Lindsay.Me: THE LIES! THE LIES! THE LIES! #WWHL #SummerHouse https://t.co/2q5YYozsT8

Summer House season 6 saw a lot of drama, especially during the reunion, between Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay Hubbard. In part 1, fans saw Paige behaving poorly with Lindsay and Carl Radke.

Paige stated that she felt "very uncomfortable" sitting alongside Lindsay and her boyfriend during that time.

Now, on this season of Summer House, it appears Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Mille are ready to trouble Lindsay.

"Such haters": Fans react to Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo's Watch What Happens Live conversation

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, with many of the opinion that Paige and Ciara hate Lindsay:

dramabananna @dramabananna #SummerHouse Ciara and Paige, after denying that they’ve ever targeted Lindsay, but being its 30 minutes criticizing her #WWHL Ciara and Paige, after denying that they’ve ever targeted Lindsay, but being its 30 minutes criticizing her #WWHL #SummerHouse https://t.co/M0H98K8vvu

dramabananna @dramabananna

Lindsay:…

#WWHL #SummerHouse Paige and Ciara only talking about their obsession…Lindsay:… Paige and Ciara only talking about their obsession…Lindsay:…#WWHL #SummerHouse https://t.co/PXpyec12M3

Doctor Reality @DoctorRealityy #wwhl Okay so if Ciara and Paige understand that Montauk is far and that when you are in a relationship you don’t want to go out anymore, WHY DID THEY RAG ON LINDSAY SO MUCH?!? #summerhouse Okay so if Ciara and Paige understand that Montauk is far and that when you are in a relationship you don’t want to go out anymore, WHY DID THEY RAG ON LINDSAY SO MUCH?!? #summerhouse #wwhl

KDub @nikkismallz_ #SummerHouse Every other Paige scene is about Lindsay but she hasn’t targeted her? #WWHL Every other Paige scene is about Lindsay but she hasn’t targeted her? #WWHL #SummerHouse

MK @MK8848 #wwhl Paige and Ciara are such haters. I haven’t seen Lindsey bad mouth them at all during multiple seasons of this…yet here they are taking jabs at the beginning of the #wwhl show #SummerHouse Paige and Ciara are such haters. I haven’t seen Lindsey bad mouth them at all during multiple seasons of this…yet here they are taking jabs at the beginning of the #wwhl show #SummerHouse #wwhl

Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller discussed multiple other topics on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Ciara Miller and DeSorbo were asked more questions about Lindsay during the interview. When Paige was asked about Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship, Paige noted that Amanda and Lindsay haven't been on good terms since the show's early seasons, so they will never be able to establish a close bond.

In addition, Hubbard and Carl Radke's relationship was discussed as well as how other cast mates are picking small things to cause conflict. As Paige mentioned, the cast mates are getting irritated by their fake relationship as they believe that the couple does everything after planning it. Paige also mentioned that everything they do is a "facade."

Further in the conversation, Paige mentioned how Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are perfect for each other.

In 2016, Radke and Lindsay met while they were both dating other people. During their fourth season, however, romance developed between them and they began to date, but their relationship didn't last long.

It wasn't until 2021 that they started dating again. Hubbard mentioned the following during an interview with People:

"We're lucky because eventually, the universe came together and the timing worked out! I don't think I've ever been in a healthier relationship. Falling in love with your best friend, I don't think there's any better feeling in the world."

On January 12, 2022, the couple confirmed their relationship publicly.

