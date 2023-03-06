Summer House season 7 episode 4 release date, time and plot

Summer House season 7 episode 4, titled Pillow Talk, will air on Bravo on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application.

The episode will feature an awkward confrontation between Kyle and Carl about their personal and professional differences.

In the house, the cast members will play a game called "Stir the Pot," revealing some harsh truths that will create chaos.

What to expect from Summer House season 7 episode 4?

Bravo's synopsis of the episode reads:

"Carl returns to the Loverboy offices and his work issues with Kyle come to a head; back in the Hamptons, Andrea rejoins the crew with hopes for an Italian dinner do-over; a slumber party turns from wild fun into a bad dream for the housemates."

This week on Summer House, Carl and Lindsay will return from their friend's wedding and try to enjoy some time with other cast members. Gabby Prescod will call Andrea (returning to the series as a friend) "a perfect male specimen." She is even heard joking about making a dissertation on him, but gets upset after learning that he has a girlfriend.

A game of "Stir the Pot" will hurt Amanda as it will see Daniele confess that she trusts her the least. Amanda can be seen crying in the promo, wanting to go home. The same will cause Kyle to freak out, prompting him to call the cast members "actual b*tches" for attacking his wife, who is the "nicest person," according to him.

Kyle will also show the viewers his new LoverBoy office, which is right across his apartment, making it easier for Amanda to meet him. In a preview of the episode, Carl arrives at the office to sort things out. Kyle mentions that their "friendship" is first and foremost, suggesting to him that the situation should not happen again.

Carl will also confess that he was feeling inadequate as the face of the brand, while Kyle questions his claims about working 90 hours a week. The two will not get too deep into the conversation for fears of it becoming "abrasive."

Recap of Summer House season 7 episode 3

Bravo's description of the episode, titled A Cup of Loyaltea, reads:

"Danielle and Gabby agree to move past shady men; Chris takes his shot with Ciara; Kyle is frustrated with Carl and Lindsay; the girls enjoy an afternoon of sipping and spilling the tea until a revelation from Danielle threatens to derail the party."

Last week on Summer House, Chris tried to flirt with Ciara, but the latter refused his advances, stating that he was being too difficult. She even joked about not saving his life if something happened to him, despite being a nurse. The girls organized an afternoon tea party, where Amanda revealed that she was facing some issues with fertility. She was scared to tell her husband about the same, and other cast members suggested that she go to a gynaecologist.

After the party, the girls joined Kyle for another fun evening, which did not go as planned. Kyle tried to talk to Danielle about their issues while drunk, and ended up calling her "toxic." The two made up later on as Kyle apologized for his behavior. Danielle suggested that he should have a serious conversation with Carl.

Paige made Danielle realize that she was always defending Lyndsay and Carl, who would never do the same for her. Danielle then confessed that she took all attacks on them very personally.

Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

