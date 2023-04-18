"Immature and ridiculous": Summer House fans call out Danielle as she fights with Carl over proposing to Lindsay

Episode 10 of Summer House season 7 aired on Bravo on Monday, April 17, at 9 pm ET. Lindsay and Danielle’s friendship is getting tense by the day as the latter disapproves of the former's fast-growing relationship with Carl. They have gotten into multiple arguments over the same and did not even talk to each other during the course of the season.

On this week’s episode, Carl tried to mend some issues as Lindsay was out for one night. He spoke to Danielle about their “complicated” issues as he wanted to “figure out” what was happening between the friends.

He explained that he had been dating Lindsay for the past 10 months and they were very happy together: He asked her:

"We’re in love. Do you not want us to be together?"

Danielle explained that she loved them but they were moving “he*la fast.” This led to an intense argument between them as Carl pointed out Danielle’s relationship timeline with Robert Sieber.

Danielle became frustrated by this and the fact that Carl had been doing some engagement ring shopping. She was seen screaming into a pillow after the tough conversation.

Summer House fans were shocked by Danielle's behavior and felt that she was projecting her own relationship issues on Lindsay and Carl.

pmommaspellman @triciaspellman1 #lindsay #carl Carl calling out Danielle and how she and Robert moved in together after 2 mos was hilarious! She’s projecting her issues on to them and it is so immature and ridiculous. And the screaming in the pillow!? Girl…grow the f**k up #SummerHouse Carl calling out Danielle and how she and Robert moved in together after 2 mos was hilarious! She’s projecting her issues on to them and it is so immature and ridiculous. And the screaming in the pillow!? Girl…grow the f**k up #SummerHouse #lindsay #carl

Summer House fans slam Danielle for projecting her own insecurities on Carl and Lindsay

Before the season, Danielle had implied that her friendship with Lindsay had ended after the latter betrayed her. But as the episodes are progressing, Summer House fans understand that Danielle is the one causing trouble in her best friend Lindsay's relationship.

They felt that she was projecting her own relationship issues on the couple as Danielle and Robert Sieber broke up in November, just two months after Carl proposed to Lindsay.

Ashlee @Ashlee40166627 So can we all agree that Danielle is just projecting her unhappiness and insecurity with her OWN relationship on Lindsey. I don’t see this Danielle vindication happening. Gabby was right on #WWHL saying she would have the most to answer to at the reunion #SummerHouse So can we all agree that Danielle is just projecting her unhappiness and insecurity with her OWN relationship on Lindsey. I don’t see this Danielle vindication happening. Gabby was right on #WWHL saying she would have the most to answer to at the reunion #SummerHouse

Curly Ru @curly_ruby this pizza dinner... carl carled it... danielle is projecting her own insecurities about her relationship on him & Lindsay. Awkward but obvious. this pizza dinner... carl carled it... danielle isprojecting her own insecurities about her relationship on him & Lindsay. Awkward but obvious. #SummerHouse 😬😬 this pizza dinner... carl carled it... danielle is 💯 projecting her own insecurities about her relationship on him & Lindsay. Awkward but obvious. #SummerHouse

Matt @lugia222 Danielle has totally lost the plot with Lindsay. If you can’t be her friend, then just don’t be her enemy! #SummerHouse Danielle has totally lost the plot with Lindsay. If you can’t be her friend, then just don’t be her enemy! #SummerHouse

Just a Girl In The World @steelrzgirl Why is danielle screaming at carl ring shopping? Kyle knew amanda for less time all together to this very moment and married amanda. Paige and craig have convos about the future. After a certain age most people are dating intentionally #SummerHouse Why is danielle screaming at carl ring shopping? Kyle knew amanda for less time all together to this very moment and married amanda. Paige and craig have convos about the future. After a certain age most people are dating intentionally #SummerHouse

amyy:) @AmyyyT29 Danielle is for sure taking out all her relationship issues on Lindsay and Carl #SummerHouse Danielle is for sure taking out all her relationship issues on Lindsay and Carl #SummerHouse

bunny @astoldbybunny You guys lmao we really have been waiting since previews of this season came out, interviews from the mean girls + loser Danielle saying Lindsay did this BIG BETRAYAL and now multiple episodes just to find out Danielle is the actual villain lmao #SummerHouse You guys lmao we really have been waiting since previews of this season came out, interviews from the mean girls + loser Danielle saying Lindsay did this BIG BETRAYAL and now multiple episodes just to find out Danielle is the actual villain lmao #SummerHouse

Danielle and Lindsay have not contacted each other since their fight

Neither of the friends has contacted each other since the show, but Lindsay said on a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode that she was hopeful they would make up before her wedding in the fall of 2023.

She added:

"From what I’ve heard, she is working through some things in her personal life, and we’re planning a wedding, so I think that just, right now, we’re just on different paths."

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Danielle said that it was “awesome” to hear her friend say this, but she also said:

"Actions speak louder than words, especially in a public forum."

She also said it would have been great to have her when she broke up with her boyfriend, but Lindsay has still not contacted her. She said in the Mention It All podcast:

"I thought there was like a hope that maybe she'd be like, 'Hey, I know we're not in a good place right now; we're not speaking, but I just want to let you know that I heard what was going on, and I'm here for you.' Something like that. But, no, she's planning a wedding, so."

Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET.

