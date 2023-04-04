"Bitter and jealous": Summer House fans slam Danielle for breaking her friendship with Lindsay and not supporting her relationship

Episode 8 of Summer House season 7 aired on Bravo this Monday, April 3, at 9 pm ET. The episode picked up from last week’s cliffhanger, where Danielle slammed Lindsay for curbing her alcohol intake to support her boyfriend Carl’s sobriety.
Lindsay told Danielle that she was slamming her for her life decisions, but Danielle defended herself by stating that she was her best friend and had to do it. Lindsay then remarked that there was a difference in “pushing me to be a better person” and being difficult.
In response, Danielle said:
"I am pushing you (to be a) better friend to me. I don't know what the f**k it is."
Lindsay said that she was just trying to have fun with others, while supporting Carl. She also quipped at Danielle’s own relationship by saying that her boyfriend was nowhere to be found. While they stopped their argument for some time, Amanda and Paige were happy to see Danielle’s natural personality and reminded her that according to Lindsay and Carl, she was just a “supporting character.”
Lindsay was upset that Danielle was not supporting her and for thinking that she is not a “capable, smart adult.” The friends did not solve things and stopped talking for a week, for the first time in their friendship.
Summer House fans were shocked by Danielle's reaction to Lindsay's relationship and called her out for being "bitter and jealous." Danielle and her ex-boyfriend Robert Sieber broke up just months after Lindsay and Carl's proposal.
Summer House fans think Danielle caused the breakdown of her friendship with Lindsay
Lindsay confirmed in BravoCon 2022 that her friendship with Danielle had ended. Danielle had told PEOPLE at the time that Lindsay not prioritizing her friendship was the main reason for their fight.
However, Summer House fans believe that Danielle was the one who caused the friendship to end. They slammed her for not supporting Lindsay's progress in life and for talking about her friend with other girls.
Paige and Amanda supported Danielle after her argument with Lindsay
Paige and Amanda told Danielle that it was nice to see her in her natural personality, claiming that Lindsay did not let her shine. Danielle did not respond to the praise but said:
"Who wants another 'Paige is right?' No one!"
Danielle added that she was always going to have Lindsay’s back. Amanda then told Danielle that she was always in the background, like a supporting character to Lindsay. Danielle confessed:
"In my life, I'm like the main, but in my friendships, I'm down for supporting."
Paige asserted that now Lindsay did not need her for for support because she had someone else in her life (Carl).
Newcomer Samantha, on the other hand, felt that Lindsay and Danielle needed to find another way to overcome their issues. She added:
"And if your friendship needs alcohol and partying to survive, that says something else about your friendship."
However, their friendship won't survive until the end of the season, as told by the cast members.
