"Bitter and jealous": Summer House fans slam Danielle for breaking her friendship with Lindsay and not supporting her relationship

Episode 8 of Summer House season 7 aired on Bravo this Monday, April 3, at 9 pm ET. The episode picked up from last week’s cliffhanger, where Danielle slammed Lindsay for curbing her alcohol intake to support her boyfriend Carl’s sobriety.

Lindsay told Danielle that she was slamming her for her life decisions, but Danielle defended herself by stating that she was her best friend and had to do it. Lindsay then remarked that there was a difference in “pushing me to be a better person” and being difficult.

In response, Danielle said:

"I am pushing you (to be a) better friend to me. I don't know what the f**k it is."

Lindsay said that she was just trying to have fun with others, while supporting Carl. She also quipped at Danielle’s own relationship by saying that her boyfriend was nowhere to be found. While they stopped their argument for some time, Amanda and Paige were happy to see Danielle’s natural personality and reminded her that according to Lindsay and Carl, she was just a “supporting character.”

Lindsay was upset that Danielle was not supporting her and for thinking that she is not a “capable, smart adult.” The friends did not solve things and stopped talking for a week, for the first time in their friendship.

Summer House fans were shocked by Danielle's reaction to Lindsay's relationship and called her out for being "bitter and jealous." Danielle and her ex-boyfriend Robert Sieber broke up just months after Lindsay and Carl's proposal.

dontflywithoutaparachute 🪂 @trisarahtops294 I’ve never been a big Lindsay fan so I was 100% on Danielle’s side before the season. But as the season goes on it’s pretty clear Danielle is taking out her relationship frustration on L&C. She’s very bitter and jealous about how their relationship is accelerating. #SummerHouse I’ve never been a big Lindsay fan so I was 100% on Danielle’s side before the season. But as the season goes on it’s pretty clear Danielle is taking out her relationship frustration on L&C. She’s very bitter and jealous about how their relationship is accelerating. #SummerHouse

Summer House fans think Danielle caused the breakdown of her friendship with Lindsay

Lindsay confirmed in BravoCon 2022 that her friendship with Danielle had ended. Danielle had told PEOPLE at the time that Lindsay not prioritizing her friendship was the main reason for their fight.

However, Summer House fans believe that Danielle was the one who caused the friendship to end. They slammed her for not supporting Lindsay's progress in life and for talking about her friend with other girls.

ACE 🪴 @TalkAmarachi Lindsay doesn't need Danielle in her life. Danielle is not a healthy friend to have. Her attachment to Lindsay is high-key obsessive. #SummerHouse Lindsay doesn't need Danielle in her life. Danielle is not a healthy friend to have. Her attachment to Lindsay is high-key obsessive. #SummerHouse

sophia 🇦🇫 @smhatef It’s funny Danielle keeps telling people to “keep watching” to see what Lindsay has done to her as if we’re just supposed to dismiss everything else. At this point, whatever Lindsay says or does the rest of the season is a RESPONSE to Danielle and is 100% justified. #SummerHouse It’s funny Danielle keeps telling people to “keep watching” to see what Lindsay has done to her as if we’re just supposed to dismiss everything else. At this point, whatever Lindsay says or does the rest of the season is a RESPONSE to Danielle and is 100% justified. #SummerHouse

ACE 🪴 @TalkAmarachi



She acts like she was dating Lindsay & Lindsay cheated on her w/ Carl. I thank God I have never been a friend or had a friend like Danielle.She acts like she was dating Lindsay & Lindsay cheated on her w/ Carl. #SummerHouse I thank God I have never been a friend or had a friend like Danielle.She acts like she was dating Lindsay & Lindsay cheated on her w/ Carl. #SummerHouse

Dill’s Mom @marysuzcon I think Danielle really needs for Lindsay to be there for her the way she’s always been there for Lindsay. I just wish she’d have told her that. Deep down she knows her relationship is bad. She’s just not ready to admit it. #summerhouse I think Danielle really needs for Lindsay to be there for her the way she’s always been there for Lindsay. I just wish she’d have told her that. Deep down she knows her relationship is bad. She’s just not ready to admit it. #summerhouse

BRAVO BRAVO F*CKING BRAVO @bravob1tch_ danielle is at fault for the demise of her friendship w/ Lindsay. She’s talking sh*t about Lindsay to girls that don’t even like her #SummerHouse danielle is at fault for the demise of her friendship w/ Lindsay. She’s talking sh*t about Lindsay to girls that don’t even like her #SummerHouse

Spasovitz @spasovitz Danielle is giving misery loves company #SummerHouse Danielle is giving misery loves company #SummerHouse

Stash @StacyLee7 This is not a good look for Danielle. It very much appears she’s feeling left out so turning on her bestie to hang with the “mean girls”clique. I don’t like it one bit. It’s catty. I thought Danielle was a better friend than that. #SummerHouse This is not a good look for Danielle. It very much appears she’s feeling left out so turning on her bestie to hang with the “mean girls”clique. I don’t like it one bit. It’s catty. I thought Danielle was a better friend than that. #SummerHouse

Amanda @AmandasFakeID Every week I brace myself to see Lindsay do something that contributes to her friendship breakdown w Danielle. It's been weeks and I'm still not seeing anything. #SummerHouse Every week I brace myself to see Lindsay do something that contributes to her friendship breakdown w Danielle. It's been weeks and I'm still not seeing anything. #SummerHouse

ACE 🪴 @TalkAmarachi Everyone who thought it was Lindsay's fault her friendship w/ Danielle ended, how do y'all feel now knowing the truth? #SummerHouse Everyone who thought it was Lindsay's fault her friendship w/ Danielle ended, how do y'all feel now knowing the truth? #SummerHouse https://t.co/l2RjSYwtci

Paige and Amanda supported Danielle after her argument with Lindsay

Paige and Amanda told Danielle that it was nice to see her in her natural personality, claiming that Lindsay did not let her shine. Danielle did not respond to the praise but said:

"Who wants another 'Paige is right?' No one!"

Danielle added that she was always going to have Lindsay’s back. Amanda then told Danielle that she was always in the background, like a supporting character to Lindsay. Danielle confessed:

"In my life, I'm like the main, but in my friendships, I'm down for supporting."

Paige asserted that now Lindsay did not need her for for support because she had someone else in her life (Carl).

Newcomer Samantha, on the other hand, felt that Lindsay and Danielle needed to find another way to overcome their issues. She added:

"And if your friendship needs alcohol and partying to survive, that says something else about your friendship."

However, their friendship won't survive until the end of the season, as told by the cast members.

Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes