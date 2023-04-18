"Haven't gone to a doctor yet": Why are Summer House fans concerned about Amanda Batula's health? 

Episode 10 of Summer House season 7 aired on Bravo this Monday, April 17, at 9 pm ET. The episode featured Ciara, Paige, and Amanda undergoing some fertility tests. In a previous episode, Amanda had confessed that she had not had her periods for the last 6 months and had not even told her husband Kyle about the same.

She was also nervous about going to the doctor regarding the issue, as she had always wanted kids and was afraid that the diagnosis would affect her plans.

Ciara had motivated her at the time to go to a doctor, but knew that Amanda did “not even tried to make an appointment.” She subsequently felt that taking home tests would be a “good starting point” for her. Ciara was also concerned about Amanda’s rapid weight loss and felt that she should go to a primary care physician for the same.

Amanda then revealed that she went to her doctor in January, who had advised her to return in May if she still did not get her period. She confessed that she had not gone back to the doctor since.

Summer House fans were concerned about Amanda's health as she was refusing to consult a doctor about her problems.

shersters @shersters Amanda. Are you telling me that you haven't had a cycle since November? And you haven't gone to a doctor yet, and it's July? Ma'am! #SummerHouse Amanda. Are you telling me that you haven't had a cycle since November? And you haven't gone to a doctor yet, and it's July? Ma'am! #SummerHouse https://t.co/spRkktS9RM

Summer House fans worried about Amanda's weight-loss

Amanda felt more comfortable doing the test with her friends and felt that it was “the perfect next step for” her. She first mentioned her fertility issues on Winter House season 2 and even then, her friends had asked her to open up more about the same.

Now, Summer House fans motivated her to go to a doctor and felt that her rapid weight loss could be a reason behind her not getting her periods.

ACE 🪴 @TalkAmarachi



So glad they didn't spend that fertility test moment talking about Lindsay & Danielle. I was scared for a sec. Paige, Ciara, & Amanda have a cute friendship. I've said that before, but I dislike how catty & immature they are.So glad they didn't spend that fertility test moment talking about Lindsay & Danielle. I was scared for a sec. #SummerHouse Paige, Ciara, & Amanda have a cute friendship. I've said that before, but I dislike how catty & immature they are. So glad they didn't spend that fertility test moment talking about Lindsay & Danielle. I was scared for a sec. #SummerHouse

L'amant Boulanger @cillcillwi



#SummerHouse Thank you, Ciara, for talking about Amanda's percent body fat. Cause if it's too low, she won't have a period. Thank you, Ciara, for talking about Amanda's percent body fat. Cause if it's too low, she won't have a period.#SummerHouse

Reality Shizzzz @realityshizz Wait didn’t Amanda stop her birth control??? That could total explain her weight-loss #SummerHouse Wait didn’t Amanda stop her birth control??? That could total explain her weight-loss #SummerHouse

L'amant Boulanger @cillcillwi



#SummerHouse You need to be a certain percentage body fat to have your menstrual cycle. While Amanda might be at a healthy weight due to muscle, I don't know if she has enough body fat. You need to be a certain percentage body fat to have your menstrual cycle. While Amanda might be at a healthy weight due to muscle, I don't know if she has enough body fat. #SummerHouse

LCT @LcTgirlygirl #SummerHouse I hope Amanda makes it to the doctor regarding her reproductive health. It’s never good to have an absent cycle for no reason. Also, not eating can cause that too. She keeps getting thinner and thinner each season. #BravoTV I hope Amanda makes it to the doctor regarding her reproductive health. It’s never good to have an absent cycle for no reason. Also, not eating can cause that too. She keeps getting thinner and thinner each season. #BravoTV #SummerHouse

Every Vote Counts @sunandcoffee



If a young, wealthy white woman in NYC is getting this lackluster energy about her #SummerHouse Amanda's doc told her in January to check back in May - after 9+ months of no periods. Four months later?!If a young, wealthy white woman in NYC is getting this lackluster energy about her #reproductivehealth , imagine how mucn harder it is for the rest of us. #SummerHouse Amanda's doc told her in January to check back in May - after 9+ months of no periods. Four months later?!If a young, wealthy white woman in NYC is getting this lackluster energy about her #reproductivehealth, imagine how mucn harder it is for the rest of us.

Amanda is not planning to have kids

Amanda confessed that she was "not ready" to start having kids yet, but admitted in a previous episode:

"You grow up and you just think that you just get married and get pregnant and have kids and everything goes right. I just never thought I'd be in this situation where there's a chance that it's not just gonna happen, like immediately and naturally and like, 'Oopsie.'"

She also said in an interview with PEOPLE that she has “always been ready” to start a family. Amanda and Kyle got married in September 2021 and have adopted two dogs together. She confessed at the time that has never set plans for her life or family.

Amanda felt happy after discussing her problems with someone else and realized that it was "a lot more common" than she imagined.

Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application.

