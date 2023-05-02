"Danielle is insane": Why are Summer House fans hating on Danielle Olivera in episode 12?

This week's episode of Summer House season 7, titled Ring of Fire, was released on May 1, 2023, on Bravo. The episode was filled with drama, fights, controversies, and Lindsay Hubbard's long-awaited engagement to Carl Radke. Fans were amused with the way the events of the episode transpired, and took to social media to share their thoughts.
Something that grabbed people's attention was Danielle Olivera's tantrum when she was not asked to help with the planning of the engagement. The news of the engagement was shocking for Danielle since she was not involved in the planning process. During the latest episode of Summer House, she didn't appear to be accepting of the fact that the couple is together on and off.
The synopsis for Summer House season 7 episode 12 read:
“Danielle and Chris host a Latin dinner night as Andrea and his girlfriend, Lexi, join the housemates for the weekend; Kory confesses his feelings about Sam; Carl has an engagement ring, but a trip to the hospital threatens to derail his plans.”
In many instances, Danielle has shared how happy she is to see her best friend Lindsay with Carl, but fans believe her actions proved otherwise. On social media, Summer House fans have shared their reactions to the scene, with some even saying, "Danielle is insane."
Fans react to Danielle Olivera's response to Carl Radke shopping for a ring for Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House's episode 10 showcased several events before the engagement, starting with Danielle and Lindsay's friendship getting affected. Danielle explained that her friendship with Lindsay has suffered ever since the latter's relationship with Carl began.
In this episode of Summer House, however, Carl initiated a conversation with Danielle about whether she approves of their relationship, noting that they have been together for 10 months. He said, "We're in love. Do you not want us to be together?" Danielle responded that she is happy they are together, but they are moving too fast.
Carl then pointed out Danielle's relationship timeline with Robert Sieber, and the conversation turned into an argument. As a result, Danielle became frustrated not only with the conversation but also with Carl, who was shopping for a ring for Lindsay.
Danielle was also seen screaming into a pillow after the conversation. Fans have been sharing their reactions on social media since the proposal episode aired.
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got engaged in August 2022
In August 2022, the couple got engaged at Southampton's Dune Beach. The moment was captured by Bravo's camera for its seventh season of Summer House.
On the way to the beach where the proposal was set to take place, there were signs that read "7 Years" and "Best Friends," referring to how long the couple has known each other.
Explaining the proposal, Carl told People:
"As we got there, I told her, 'We haven't had time to have alone time this summer, and I wanted to do something special. And I had the ring in a beach bag that she was carrying that I snuck in there.”
He added:
“And she turned her back, and I figured, 'This is my chance' and I grabbed the ring, got down on one knee, and I turned her around and told her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, how happy I was, and that our love story was just beginning."
Lindsay Hubbard said:
"He said, 'Will you marry me?' and I said, 'A thousand times, yes! And he said, 'Hold on, let me get the ring' and I was like, 'I don't care! When should we get married? Now? I'm ready!'"
Bravo will air the latest episode of Summer House season 7 on May 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET.