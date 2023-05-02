"Danielle is insane": Why are Summer House fans hating on Danielle Olivera in episode 12?

This week's episode of Summer House season 7, titled Ring of Fire, was released on May 1, 2023, on Bravo. The episode was filled with drama, fights, controversies, and Lindsay Hubbard's long-awaited engagement to Carl Radke. Fans were amused with the way the events of the episode transpired, and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Something that grabbed people's attention was Danielle Olivera's tantrum when she was not asked to help with the planning of the engagement. The news of the engagement was shocking for Danielle since she was not involved in the planning process. During the latest episode of Summer House, she didn't appear to be accepting of the fact that the couple is together on and off.

The synopsis for Summer House season 7 episode 12 read:

“Danielle and Chris host a Latin dinner night as Andrea and his girlfriend, Lexi, join the housemates for the weekend; Kory confesses his feelings about Sam; Carl has an engagement ring, but a trip to the hospital threatens to derail his plans.”

In many instances, Danielle has shared how happy she is to see her best friend Lindsay with Carl, but fans believe her actions proved otherwise. On social media, Summer House fans have shared their reactions to the scene, with some even saying, "Danielle is insane."

EAO @emma_oyomba Danielle is insane! How did she make Carl and Lindsay’s engagement about her? And why would Danielle be included when she’s continuously shown she in fact not happy for them? #summerhouse Danielle is insane! How did she make Carl and Lindsay’s engagement about her? And why would Danielle be included when she’s continuously shown she in fact not happy for them? #summerhouse

Fans react to Danielle Olivera's response to Carl Radke shopping for a ring for Lindsay Hubbard

Summer House's episode 10 showcased several events before the engagement, starting with Danielle and Lindsay's friendship getting affected. Danielle explained that her friendship with Lindsay has suffered ever since the latter's relationship with Carl began.

In this episode of Summer House, however, Carl initiated a conversation with Danielle about whether she approves of their relationship, noting that they have been together for 10 months. He said, "We're in love. Do you not want us to be together?" Danielle responded that she is happy they are together, but they are moving too fast.

Carl then pointed out Danielle's relationship timeline with Robert Sieber, and the conversation turned into an argument. As a result, Danielle became frustrated not only with the conversation but also with Carl, who was shopping for a ring for Lindsay.

Danielle was also seen screaming into a pillow after the conversation. Fans have been sharing their reactions on social media since the proposal episode aired.

MyMommainthe80’s @mymommainthe80 🏽‍♀️ Well Danielle, guess what.. you won’t have to wait until next week lmao🏽‍♀️ #SummerHouse Well Danielle, guess what.. you won’t have to wait until next week lmao 💁🏽‍♀️ #SummerHouse https://t.co/la3b1AozD5

The DisCountess @Discountess_ Danielle stomped her feet and ran off saying I’m not coming next weekend if they’re getting engaged then immediately got mad she wasn’t included in the proposal. Like… what??? #SummerHouse Danielle stomped her feet and ran off saying I’m not coming next weekend if they’re getting engaged then immediately got mad she wasn’t included in the proposal. Like… what??? #SummerHouse https://t.co/pzGlWUhTmb

EAO @emma_oyomba Danielle, babe, you screamed into a pillow when Carl said he’s gonna propose to Lindsay. You really think he’s gonna include you in the engagement planning?! #summerhouse Danielle, babe, you screamed into a pillow when Carl said he’s gonna propose to Lindsay. You really think he’s gonna include you in the engagement planning?! #summerhouse

KDub @nikkismallz_ Every week I think about how Gabby said Danielle would have the most to answer for at the reunion and every week it reigns true #summerhouse Every week I think about how Gabby said Danielle would have the most to answer for at the reunion and every week it reigns true #summerhouse

Ollie’s Opinions @OllieTwist17 Danielle went from “Im not going next weekend if he’s proposing” to “I cant believe Carl didn’t include me” real quick which emphasizes how fake she’s been. Shes a bad friend this season to both Lindsay and Carl. RadHouse has room for change but it’s mostly Danielle #SummerHouse Danielle went from “Im not going next weekend if he’s proposing” to “I cant believe Carl didn’t include me” real quick which emphasizes how fake she’s been. Shes a bad friend this season to both Lindsay and Carl. RadHouse has room for change but it’s mostly Danielle #SummerHouse

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 One of the problems here is that in every conversation, Danielle is the one getting heated. Raising her voice, cussing. So yea … Lindsay reacts to that. I would too. #summerhouse One of the problems here is that in every conversation, Danielle is the one getting heated. Raising her voice, cussing. So yea … Lindsay reacts to that. I would too. #summerhouse https://t.co/cjd3vU0FUq

Girl, Did You Watch? @GirlDidYouWatch Honestly disappointed by Danielle’s reaction to Carl and Lindsay’s engagement. It’s like she can’t find a SLIVER of happiness for them. It’s hard to watch. #SummerHouse Honestly disappointed by Danielle’s reaction to Carl and Lindsay’s engagement. It’s like she can’t find a SLIVER of happiness for them. It’s hard to watch. #SummerHouse

Tatumn Dixon @TatumnDixon

#SummerHouse I really like Danielle. But the way she’s making Carl & Lindsay’s relationship/engagement all about herself is completely bizarre. Your friends are allowed to have lives outside of your friendship. It’s not a new concept. I really like Danielle. But the way she’s making Carl & Lindsay’s relationship/engagement all about herself is completely bizarre. Your friends are allowed to have lives outside of your friendship. It’s not a new concept.#SummerHouse https://t.co/1FcElHv83k

Kendelle @ken_sue_lot I have a feeling as Carl and Lindsay watched this season back I’m not sure they’ll be able to repair their friendship with Danielle. Everyone always screams Lindsay is the issue but this season clearly showed otherwise. #SummerHouse I have a feeling as Carl and Lindsay watched this season back I’m not sure they’ll be able to repair their friendship with Danielle. Everyone always screams Lindsay is the issue but this season clearly showed otherwise. #SummerHouse

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got engaged in August 2022

In August 2022, the couple got engaged at Southampton's Dune Beach. The moment was captured by Bravo's camera for its seventh season of Summer House.

On the way to the beach where the proposal was set to take place, there were signs that read "7 Years" and "Best Friends," referring to how long the couple has known each other.

Explaining the proposal, Carl told People:

"As we got there, I told her, 'We haven't had time to have alone time this summer, and I wanted to do something special. And I had the ring in a beach bag that she was carrying that I snuck in there.”

He added:

“And she turned her back, and I figured, 'This is my chance' and I grabbed the ring, got down on one knee, and I turned her around and told her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, how happy I was, and that our love story was just beginning."

Lindsay Hubbard said:

"He said, 'Will you marry me?' and I said, 'A thousand times, yes! And he said, 'Hold on, let me get the ring' and I was like, 'I don't care! When should we get married? Now? I'm ready!'"

Bravo will air the latest episode of Summer House season 7 on May 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

