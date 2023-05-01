Summer House season 7 episode 12 release date, air time and plot

Summer House season 7 is set to return with another episode on Bravo this Monday, May 1, at 9 pm ET. In the upcoming episode, Carl Radke surprises his girlfriend Lindsey as he proposes to her at the beach.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Danielle and Chris host a Latin dinner night as Andrea and his girlfriend, Lexi, join the housemates for the weekend; Kory confesses his feelings about Sam; Carl has an engagement ring, but a trip to the hospital threatens to derail his plans."

Carl asks Lindsey to marry him in the upcoming episode of Summer House season 7

In Monday’s episode of Summer House season 7, Carl plans on proposing to Lindsey at the beach. He tells her that the group wants them to reach the beach early to collect firewood, but once they get there, the reality star gets on one knee and pops the question. Meanwhile, Andrea’s girlfriend, Lexi, joins in on the fun when Chris makes an inappropriate joke involving Andrea, Paige, and Lexi.

Summer House cast member Carl gets ready to propose to Lindsay (Image via Bravo)

In a promo uploaded to Bravo, Lindsey tells Lexi that she has to go early to the beach to pick up firewood and asks Paige the time and realizes that she has to get ready. She tells Carl that she’s going to get ready, after which he tells her that he has to clean his beard.

The Summer House cast member shows Paige what she’s going to wear, while Carl tells the cameras that the “plan is going perfectly.” He added that Lindsey thinks that they’re going to get firewood but is going to realize very quickly that’s not what they’re going to do. He added:

"I just can’t wait for this to be over…it’s been stressful."

Kyle and Carl walk out the door as he gives him a little pep talk and encouragement for the upcoming question. Kyle tells him that the Summer House cast members will be discrete and meet the two there.

In another promo uploaded to social media, newcomer Chris asks Andrea what it feels like to be in the same place as his girlfriend Lexi and Paige. The latter is seen getting uncomfortable and states that the comment is weird.

Some of the female cast members are then seen talking about the proposal with Danielle and they wonder whether or not Carl will actually propose to Lindsey. Danielle gets upset upon learning about the upcoming proposal and asks whether the cast members are kidding. While walking away, she adds:

"They can live happily ever f*cking after."

Howevrr, in reality, the cast members got engaged in August 2022 and opened up about the proposal while in conversation with People Magazine. Carl said that it was a “whirlwind” throwing off Lindsay since she’s a tough one to catch off guard. He added:

"As we got there, I told her, We haven’t had time to have alone time this summer and I wanted to do something special. And I had the ring in a beach bag that she was carrying that I snuck in there."

The Summer House season 7 star added that when he asked her to marry him, she said “a thousand times yes.” Now, it remains to be seen how the upcoming epsiode of Summer House will play out Carl's engagement plan.

Tune in on Monday, May 1, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Summer House season 7 on Bravo.

