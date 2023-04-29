“Why is Kory there?”: Fans are disappointed with Kory Keefer’s place in Summer House season 7 reunion seating chart

The season 7 reunion of Summer House has just wrapped up filming and while there is still little information as to who will be on the hot seat of questions at this season's reunion, the seating arrangement for the same has finally been revealed. As soon as it was made public, fans took to social media to ask questions about the placement of one cast member in particular.

As per the arrangement, host Andy will be seated in the middle, and Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Gabby Prescod, Kory Keefer, Samantha Feher, and Chris Leoni will be seated to his left. The right side will be occupied by Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo, and Mya Allen.

As soon as this seating arrangement for the Summer House season 7 reunion was revealed, fans took to social media to share their reactions, pointing out Kory Keefer's place in the seating arrangement in particular. It also led some to question whether Kory is a full-time cast member.

Several fans were left shocked by Kory's positioning and took to social media to question the same.

Kory Keefer's seat in the Summer House season 7 reunion has fans disappointed

Fans were surprised to see Kory's seat two spots ahead of Chris, a full-time castmate. Chris has been with the show from the beginning, whereas Kory joined somewhere in the middle, therefore it is only natural that many assumed Chris would be sitting further ahead.

Several fans also pointed out that Kory's place is ahead of Samantha Feher's.

Summer House season 7 reunion: What can fans expect?

Andy teased fans about the reunion on his Instagram account by posting a photo of his name and the Summer House logo. Besides this, he didn't reveal anything else, but there is no doubt that this season's reunion will come with a bag of drama, especially since the season itself has been rife with controversy.

The Summer House season 7 reunion episode is also expected to address Lindsay and Danielle's falling out throughout season 7, which started with Danielle's criticism of Lindsay and Carl's relationship, but has since turned into a big feud.

The two best friends, Lindsay and Danielle, are currently going through a difficult time in their relationship, and the former has serious doubts about inviting Danielle to her and Carl's wedding. In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy asked Lindsay about a "way forward" for her and Danielle. At the time, referring to the reunion, Lindsay said:

“I guess we’ll find out there.”

That wasn't all. During the same episode, when Andy asked if she would invite Danielle to her wedding, she said, “I guess we’ll find out after the reunion.” In response, Andy said:

“Wow, so everything’s riding on the reunion.”

Besides this, Carl and Kyle's friendship is another major topic of conversation, since both cast members were in a rough spot with each other when season 7 began. This happened after Carl questioned his position at Kyle's alcohol company, Loverboy, as VP of sales. Currently, Carl has explained his side of the story.

In the beginning, Carl Radke mentioned how hard it is for him to sell alcohol since he does not drink, to which Kyle pointed out that Lindsay is the real cause of his doubt. It caused some friction between the two.

Apart from this, this episode could also address Paige and Craig Conover's relationship woes, Sam's new relationship, Ciara and Mya's comments about Gabby, and many more. So far, there has been no confirmation air date for Summer House's upcoming season 7 reunion.

