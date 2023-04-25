Why are Summer House fans hating on Danielle over Lindsay and Carl’s fight in episode 11?

There was a lot going on between Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard in Summer House season 7 episode 11. In the beginning, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke discussed a variety of topics, including how the former didn't mind the latter and Lindsay's relationship despite the fact that they both dated back in 2015. At the end of the episode, Carl Radke and Lindsay fought, with the latter blaming the former for her problems with Danielle at one point.

During episode 11 of Summer House season 7, Lindsay Hubbard's now-fiancé, Carl Radke, had a conversation with ex Danielle, which was "long overdue," to which she stated while in conversation:

"There's not an ounce in me that is against you guys as a couple. Please don't ever think in a million years that that is where this is coming from."

Carl mentioned that at first, he believed there was a different reason for their problems, and Danielle is not supporting the couple. Following the latter's explanation of how she is not against them together, Carl said:

"OK, that makes me feel a s**t ton better, because I, deep down, was like thinking to myself like, '[If] Danielle has this big issue with me, maybe it's my past, maybe it's something in our relationship from long ago...'"

Danielle also mentioned that Lindsay did not check on her and forgot about their friendship, which led fans to share their reactions on social media. Due to the former's involvement in Lindsay and Carl's fight and her jealous mentions of their relationship, fans are slamming her over their fight.

Marie Boyce @MarieBoyce7

She does NOT make any sense.



Jealousy is not a good look.

#SummerHouse @SummerL72633285 Danielle has literally fallen off her rocker.She does NOT make any sense.Jealousy is not a good look. @SummerL72633285 Danielle has literally fallen off her rocker.She does NOT make any sense.Jealousy is not a good look.#SummerHouse

In response to Summer House season 7 cast member Carl Radke's statements, Danielle Olivera denies having any feelings for him; netizens bash the latter

As Danielle and Carl were having a conversation, the former mentioned that she does not hold any romantic feelings for him. For the unversed, Danielle and Carl had a "brief" relationship back in 2015.

During a private confession on Summer House season 7 episode 11, she mentioned the following:

"It didn't end well, but it is a laughable thing that anyone would think that I still have feelings for Carl. That is insane."

Furthermore, Danielle explained that she has a fear that Carl and Lindsay will "cut [her] out" since their relationship is going well. Following this, fans have expressed how jealous Danielle is of the relationship between Carl and Lindsay, while bashing her online on Twitter. Check out some of these tweets below:

Ashley @MysterySR I’m trying really hard to understand Danielle’s point of view but she’s still coming across as jealous to me. #SummerHouse I’m trying really hard to understand Danielle’s point of view but she’s still coming across as jealous to me. #SummerHouse

Paige Alexander @paigerochellee i honestly just think danielle’s jealous that she didn’t have that type of relationship with rob… i think she was sad about not having as close of a relationship with lindsay and carl and i think she’s mad jealous that she didn’t have that closeness with rob #summerhouse i honestly just think danielle’s jealous that she didn’t have that type of relationship with rob… i think she was sad about not having as close of a relationship with lindsay and carl and i think she’s mad jealous that she didn’t have that closeness with rob #summerhouse

NDUB @foxyfeline99 I think the issue is that Danielle is going thru ish she usually leans on Lindsay & Carl, they are wrapped up w/ each other. Some how it’s been made to be about D being jealous of their relationship. #SummerHouse I think the issue is that Danielle is going thru ish she usually leans on Lindsay & Carl, they are wrapped up w/ each other. Some how it’s been made to be about D being jealous of their relationship. #SummerHouse

Alish @phenomspeak @psr18 Agree! IMO Danielle should be working on her own relationship. She’s obsessed with Carl & Lindsey’s! #SummerHouse @psr18 Agree! IMO Danielle should be working on her own relationship. She’s obsessed with Carl & Lindsey’s! #SummerHouse

Paula S Rowe @psr18 #SummerHouse I don't understand Danielle. It sure seems she is jealous of Lindsey and Carl #SummerHouse I don't understand Danielle. It sure seems she is jealous of Lindsey and Carl

Doctor Reality @DoctorRealityy This whole fight is Danielle’s fault lmaooooo. Like, she storms away from arguments, refuses to acknowledge Lindsay’s feelings (instead she calls it for for tat) and keeps talking about her to everyone. How did she ever think the audience would side with her?!? #summerhouse This whole fight is Danielle’s fault lmaooooo. Like, she storms away from arguments, refuses to acknowledge Lindsay’s feelings (instead she calls it for for tat) and keeps talking about her to everyone. How did she ever think the audience would side with her?!? #summerhouse

Binks @thelifeofbinks Danielle, you sound jealous just shut up at this point #SummerHouse Danielle, you sound jealous just shut up at this point #SummerHouse

The story from Danielle's perspective

Danielle and Lindsay used to be best friends, but since the latter started dating Carl in Summer House season 4, there has been some distance between them. In Carl and Danielle's conversation about the issue, she explained:

"I would love the people who are closest to me to be checking in on me, Lindsay absolutely being at the top of that list."

Danielle also discussed the stress associated with being a startup founder:

"If we are going in separate directions, then let's manage those expectations."

After this, Carl acknowledged that Danielle might find it frustrating to have different dynamics with her best friend Lindsay. He also expressed his hope that they can resolve their issues and get back on the same page.

Though Carl and Danielle had a great conversation, Lindsay and the latter did not have a similar conversation when they started talking. Danielle told Lindsay, "I need you," but Lindsay countered by accusing her of "talking all this s**t" in her relationship with Carl.

Bravo airs the latest episode of Summer House every Monday at 9 pm ET. A new episode of the show will be available on Peacock the following day.

Poll : 0 votes