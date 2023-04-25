Why are Summer House fans hating on Danielle over Lindsay and Carl’s fight in episode 11?

There was a lot going on between Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard in Summer House season 7 episode 11. In the beginning, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke discussed a variety of topics, including how the former didn't mind the latter and Lindsay's relationship despite the fact that they both dated back in 2015. At the end of the episode, Carl Radke and Lindsay fought, with the latter blaming the former for her problems with Danielle at one point.
During episode 11 of Summer House season 7, Lindsay Hubbard's now-fiancé, Carl Radke, had a conversation with ex Danielle, which was "long overdue," to which she stated while in conversation:
"There's not an ounce in me that is against you guys as a couple. Please don't ever think in a million years that that is where this is coming from."
Carl mentioned that at first, he believed there was a different reason for their problems, and Danielle is not supporting the couple. Following the latter's explanation of how she is not against them together, Carl said:
"OK, that makes me feel a s**t ton better, because I, deep down, was like thinking to myself like, '[If] Danielle has this big issue with me, maybe it's my past, maybe it's something in our relationship from long ago...'"
Danielle also mentioned that Lindsay did not check on her and forgot about their friendship, which led fans to share their reactions on social media. Due to the former's involvement in Lindsay and Carl's fight and her jealous mentions of their relationship, fans are slamming her over their fight.
In response to Summer House season 7 cast member Carl Radke's statements, Danielle Olivera denies having any feelings for him; netizens bash the latter
As Danielle and Carl were having a conversation, the former mentioned that she does not hold any romantic feelings for him. For the unversed, Danielle and Carl had a "brief" relationship back in 2015.
During a private confession on Summer House season 7 episode 11, she mentioned the following:
"It didn't end well, but it is a laughable thing that anyone would think that I still have feelings for Carl. That is insane."
Furthermore, Danielle explained that she has a fear that Carl and Lindsay will "cut [her] out" since their relationship is going well. Following this, fans have expressed how jealous Danielle is of the relationship between Carl and Lindsay, while bashing her online on Twitter. Check out some of these tweets below:
The story from Danielle's perspective
Danielle and Lindsay used to be best friends, but since the latter started dating Carl in Summer House season 4, there has been some distance between them. In Carl and Danielle's conversation about the issue, she explained:
"I would love the people who are closest to me to be checking in on me, Lindsay absolutely being at the top of that list."
Danielle also discussed the stress associated with being a startup founder:
"If we are going in separate directions, then let's manage those expectations."
After this, Carl acknowledged that Danielle might find it frustrating to have different dynamics with her best friend Lindsay. He also expressed his hope that they can resolve their issues and get back on the same page.
Though Carl and Danielle had a great conversation, Lindsay and the latter did not have a similar conversation when they started talking. Danielle told Lindsay, "I need you," but Lindsay countered by accusing her of "talking all this s**t" in her relationship with Carl.
Bravo airs the latest episode of Summer House every Monday at 9 pm ET. A new episode of the show will be available on Peacock the following day.