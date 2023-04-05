"We have just been enjoying being in a relationship": Summer House star Sam Feher confirms dating castmate Kory Keefer

Summer House cast member Sam Feher is dating Winter House star Kory Keefer. The couple made it official one year after meeting on the set of Summer House season 7, which is currently airing on Bravo. Kory and Craig Conover visited the cast in the Hamptons, as seen on the April 3 episode, and now fans can see the relationship blooming between the former and Sam.

In an interview with Page Six, Sam revealed that Kory is her boyfriend, which seems very “weird” for her as she has not had a boyfriend in a very long time. The 25-year-old reality TV star shared:

"It'll be really fun to watch our love story play out a little bit. I don't want to get emotional, but it's very special to find someone who means so much to you and then get to relive that experience all the time."

Sam Feher did not share when they got into a relationship but did say that she and Kory were together during Craig and Kory’s Watch What Happens Live appearance in November 2022. Sam was in the audience during the shoot. She added:

"Kory and I made it official a little while ago, and we have just been enjoying being in a relationship."

Sam also revealed that the relationship is “unexpected, s*xy, for sure, and easy” and that the couple loves hanging out with Paige and Craig, who are also in different shows and in a long-distance relationship.

Kory Keefer plans on moving to New York to be with Sam Feher

Winter House stars Craig and Kory have been friends since they were at the College of Charleston, while Paige and Sam bonded over the past summer. They hang out together all the time. Speaking about the same, Sam Feher shared:

"Like, we're all kind of obsessed with each other, so it's a good time."

Sam Feher was also happy that all four of them got along so well and that the boys had their own relationship, separate from her and Paige. Like Craig and Paige, Keefer and Sam are in a long distance relationship as the former lives in Charleston, while Feher lives in New York city.

Sam said that the “city boy at heart” has plans of moving to New York with her but the couple is just “not quite there yet.” She also revealed that her boyfriend said:

"It’s not a question of whether I’m moving to New York — it’s when."

Kory used to date Jessica Stocker during his time in Vermont. While the latter wanted to get serious, Kory did not want to be exclusive, so the couple broke up. Jessica confirmed the news in December while shooting for an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Sam Feher, on the other hand, is new to the show.

According to Bravo network's description:

"Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for. But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?"

It looks like she did find a suitable partner in front of the camera.

Feher confessed that it’s a nice break to get out of the city to visit him in Charleston. The couple’s romance has already started on Summer House, as Sam Feher called him the “first hot guy” she had seen in months on the most recent episode.

Fans can watch Summer House every Monday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes