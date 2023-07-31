What did Kenya Moore say about Bravo stars while on WWHL? Details explored

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Kenya Moore appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL) recently. She appeared on WWHL with Real Housewives of New York star Sai De Silva. During her appearance, Kenya discussed several Bravo personalities during the "Say What You Mean, Girl" segment. This included celebrities like Marlo Hampton, Tom Sandoval, Ramona Singer, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Vicki Gunvalson.

In her advice to Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore said that Hampton will never be "that girl." Kenya didn't elaborate on what she meant by this. However, in 2019, she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to discuss season 14 of the show and made some comments about Marlo trying to be like NeNe Leakes.

“I think the problem with some of the girls this year, well I can just say one, like Marlo, is trying to be like a NeNe and you’ll never fill those shoes. So stay in your lane, behind your bars,” Kenya had said at the time.

NeNe's tenure on the show ended after season 12.

In the WWHL interview, Kenya Moore also spoke about Ramona Singer and said that the Housewives don't miss her. Singer, who has appeared on the show, The Real Housewives of New York City, for a total of 13 years, left the franchise in December 2022.

Following that, Kenya offered some advice to Tom Sandoval, who was recently involved in Scandoval, which created quite a scandal across the Bravo world.

“You're narcissist and you'll have a very lightly attended funeral if you don't get yourself together,” Kenya said while talking about Sandoval.

In season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, it was revealed that Tom was cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend co-star Raquel Leviss. A source report by People on March 3, following the breakup of Ariana and Tom, stated the following:

"They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana. She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

The advice Kenya Moore gave Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Continuing with the same segment on WWHL, Kenya Moore also talked about other Bravo stars, for co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Moore advised, "Go to rehab.”

Due to her gambling addiction, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been making headlines. In July, Kim's husband Kory Biermann spoke out about Kim's gambling addiction.

“That problem has gotten worse, and I think the gambling has just melted her brain,” he told Radar Online.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann, who got married in November 2011, decided to separate after over 11 years of marriage. They made the announcement on April 30, 2023.

When Andy asked Kenya Moore about The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, Kenya Moore replied, “We don't miss you.” Vicki was with the show for 14 years before departing in January 2020.

Vicki Gunvalson shared the news on her Instagram account and said that she would always be the "OG of the OC," but that it was time to bid adieu to RHOC. She added that it had been an "incredible ride for 14 years."

“I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” she wrote in the caption.

Bravo will air the latest episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 and Real Housewives of New York City season 14 on August 6, 2023.