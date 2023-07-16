What is Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy? Kim Zolciak worries her ex-NFL player husband Kroy Biermann suffers from a brain disorder

On May 16, 2023, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak informed the police that she believes her husband Kroy's unpredictable behavior is the result of a brain injury. While the Bravo host did not officially claim that Kroy Biermann had suffered from brain injury, she did hint at the possibility.

Kim Zolciak revealed in May that Kroy had locked her out of their house. Addressing the incident and her husband's behavior, she said:

"He’s diabolical, he just wants to create havoc. I mean you would think I cheated on the guy, the way he f**king behaves. It’s, like, super strange, erratic behavior and I never know who I’m going to get.”

The 45-year-old television personality had apparently suspected that the former football player had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which is a brain disorder that is associated with repetitive head injuries and strikes to the head. It gradually worsens over time and progresses to dementia. However, with the correct guidance and care, the symptoms can be managed.

CTE can develop as a result of repetitive injuries to head

CTE is most likely caused by repeated brain trauma. The neurological disorder is most commonly seen among football players, ice hockey players, and military people serving in war zones. However, other activities and conditions, such as physical abuse, might result in repeated head injuries. The illness, known as degeneration, causes the death of the nerve cells in the brain and worsens over time.

Its symptoms include difficulty thinking and feeling, as well as physical difficulties and other behaviors. Additionally, memory and cognition deterioration, suicidal behaviour, depression, aggression, poor impulse control, and finally dementia or Alzheimer's can be seen as symptoms of the neurological condition.

CTE is also potentially fatal. According to a 2009 study conducted on 51 patients with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the average live span of those with the disorder is 51 years. Infection is a common cause of death in the latter stages of dementia caused by CTE.

Kim Zolciak thinks her husband might have CTE, which she feels may explain his violent behavior at times

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are both pretty famous in their respective fields (Image via Instagram / @kimzbiermann / Instagram / @kroybiermann)

Kim Zolciak recently revealed her concerns about her Kroy's health when she told the police officer that she feared her husband had installed a tracker in her car, adding that he should also be "held accountable for these shenanigans." Furthermore, she informed the authorities that Kroy could be suffering from CTE.

“I know that’s what they’re looking into about all that CTE stuff because the responsibility of the league to you know, handle up on that and get a closer look at it beforehand. I don’t know if that’s what he’s dealing with, but you know.”

Furthermore, Kim Zolciak explained an incident to the police that involved a former neighbor who had the disease and died as a result of it. She claimed to have noticed parallels between the guy and her husband's current behaviour, saying:

“[It is] the same exact symptoms, the same exact rage, the aggressions. You can't calm Kroy down. Like, he literally goes from, like, crying, head into his hands, in the closet, on the floor.”

The current relationship status of Kim and Kroy

Kim and Kroy with their six children (Image via Instagram / @bravotv)

Having filed for divorce in May after 12 years of marriage, Kim Zolciak, 45, and Kroy Biermann, 37, have had difficulties for few months. They also imposed various charges against each other. For example, Zolciak requested that Biermann should be drug tested. She claimed that his marijuana use raised "serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their children. On the other side, Biermann requested that Zolciak undergo a psychological evaluation, claiming that she was "unable to properly care for the children."

However, in a recent unexpected turn of events, they appear to have decided to call off their divorce and try to work things out for their children. The RHOA alum filed paperwork to drop their divorce case on July 7, only two months after announcing their separation.