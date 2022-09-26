"She’s delusional": RHOA fans condemn Sheree claiming she needs to take accountability for what she said about Ralph

Bravo's RHOA aired the third and final part of its reunion on Sunday night, September 25. Titled Reunion: Part 3, this week the men arrived to give their two cents on the drama that took place during season 14 of the famed reality TV series. They didn't shy away from calling out the cast members who were against them or their wives.

One such incident that took place during the RHOA reunion was between Ralph and Sheree. Ralph didn't like the fact that Sheree spread rumors that he was allegedly gay after listening to her assistant, Anthony.

jay @JaysRealityBlog Ralph confronts Sheree on her comments about him throughout the season: Drew & Sheree get into it. #RHOA Ralph confronts Sheree on her comments about him throughout the season: Drew & Sheree get into it. #RHOA https://t.co/NHiqEPdLGm

Meanwhile, Sheree wasn't ready to take accountability for her actions. The RHOA star claimed that Ralph should throw the same anger at Anthony because he was the one who made the accusations in the first place.

Fans who witnessed Sheree clap back at Ralph and not accept her fault took to social media to share their opinions. One viewer tweeted that Sheree was "delusional and nasty."

Nic at Night @dareadinrainbow Hmm Sheree had a whole prison bae who was doing a long bid but wanna say Ralph could be gay!!! She’s delusional and nasty #RHOA #RHOA Reunion Hmm Sheree had a whole prison bae who was doing a long bid but wanna say Ralph could be gay!!! She’s delusional and nasty #RHOA #RHOAReunion

RHOA Reunion: Sheree Whitfield receives backlash from fans for not taking accountability

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Sheree needed to take accountability for what she said. A few others shared that Ralph was right to call her out.

🌊Hope🌻 @fugeegirl Why did Andy let Sheree get away with throwing around the gay rumors to insult Ralph? There's been body shaming, homophobia...Sheree needs to mind her felons business. #RHOA Reunion #RHOA Why did Andy let Sheree get away with throwing around the gay rumors to insult Ralph? There's been body shaming, homophobia...Sheree needs to mind her felons business. #RHOAReunion #RHOA

A Sports Freak @A_Sports_Freak Sheree should learn to take accountability regarding Ralph. She’s lucky she’s not dealing with a different type of woman who may backhand her #RHOAReunion Sheree should learn to take accountability regarding Ralph. She’s lucky she’s not dealing with a different type of woman who may backhand her #RHOAReunion

tk @ayitsteekay Ralph's sexuality it's not Sheree's business. He doesn't owe anyone any answers. And as he said Sheree is using "gay" as a slur and that is so damn whack. Like what do you gain by being messy and careless Sheree? #RHOA #RHOA Reunion Ralph's sexuality it's not Sheree's business. He doesn't owe anyone any answers. And as he said Sheree is using "gay" as a slur and that is so damn whack. Like what do you gain by being messy and careless Sheree?#RHOA #RHOAReunion

Mary's Clearance Rack @IfMarys I can't believe I am agreeing with Ralph. Shereé using gay as a slur perpetuates homophobia. She tried to laugh it off. She just was grasping for a storyline conflict. #RHOA #RHOA Reunion I can't believe I am agreeing with Ralph. Shereé using gay as a slur perpetuates homophobia. She tried to laugh it off. She just was grasping for a storyline conflict. #RHOA #RHOAReunion https://t.co/0sl5LRKmr5

Tammy Newton ♥️ @FashionableTam Sheree doesn’t take any accountability for the things she say!! Her response is always “when did I say that”! She talked about Drew, Ralph, Todd, Kandi, Sanya and Kenya! #RHOAReunion Sheree doesn’t take any accountability for the things she say!! Her response is always “when did I say that”! She talked about Drew, Ralph, Todd, Kandi, Sanya and Kenya! #RHOAReunion

RealTalk101 @Therealchatty1 Sheree really got first seat and couldn’t remember anything she’s said during the season, couldn’t handle Ralph & couldn’t take accountability for anything. #RHOA #RHOA Reunion Sheree really got first seat and couldn’t remember anything she’s said during the season, couldn’t handle Ralph & couldn’t take accountability for anything. #RHOA #RHOAReunion https://t.co/UcvqpVMW5s

baby girl jojo. @allhail_jojo I hate to agree with Ralph, but he’s actually right for once 🥴. Sheree should’ve kept him out of her drama with Drew #RHOAReunion I hate to agree with Ralph, but he’s actually right for once 🥴. Sheree should’ve kept him out of her drama with Drew #RHOAReunion

E. McNeal @mrsemcneal Sheree thought that picking on Drew and Ralph was an easy target, and now she is back peddling. #RHOAReunion Sheree thought that picking on Drew and Ralph was an easy target, and now she is back peddling. #RHOAReunion https://t.co/sz1sYguGuZ

"You're using it to hurt Drew": Ralph calls Sheree out for her comments against him in RHOA reunion

Andy Cohen asked Ralph if he was hurt by Sheree's comments. He shared that he was "100% hurt" by it. Sheree, on the other hand, was quick to reply and pretended that she didn't say anything. She asked Ralph what she said. Ralph rebutted that she first carried out that he was gay, which she knew for a fact was not true.

Sheree said,

"How would I know that for a fact? I don't know that for a fact. I don't believe that you're gay, but I don't know that for a fact."

Drew and the other cast members were taken aback by Sheree's statement. As Ralph continued to call her out, Sheree denied those allegations and claimed that the RHOA star should question his assistant because he was the one who made those accusations about Ralph's sexuality.

Ralph said,

"The reality of it is there's nothing that can substantiate that at all. I've given you the utmost respect. And I expect you to give me the same respect in return, and not be talking about me because at the end of the day you're carrying the message. It's not cool, I'm telling you. This is between you and my wife."

Andy asked Sheree if she was apologetic for everything she said about Ralph. But the RHOA star once again denied the claims and questioned what she said about him. Ralph then mentioned that during her confessional, she mentioned something about a di*do.

Earlier in the season, during her confessional, Sheree told the cameras,

"Did that bi*ch throw Ralph's di*do at Fatum?"

Sheree apologized for that. She defended her statement by saying that it was a funny shade for her. Ralph shared,

"I don't understand why Sheree is using it as a slur to hurt? Basically, you're using it to hurt Drew, like it's bad or something."

Sheree didn't back down until Andy interrupted them to change the topic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far