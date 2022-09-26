"Todd hit Marlo good": Fans laud the RHOA star for calling out Marlo during the reunion

Bravo's RHOA aired with the third and final part of its season 14 reunion on Sunday night, September 25, 2022. Titled Reunion: Part 3, this week Todd Tucker called out Marlo Hampton for the jabs she threw against his wife, Kandi Burruss, earlier in the season.

Todd slammed Marlo, claiming that Kandi's tax brackets were higher than the other RHOA cast members. Not only that, he went the extra mile in calling Marlo out, claiming that she paid her way to get on the show.

Upon witnessing the drama unfold in the latest installment of the Season 14 reunion, fans took to social media to share their opinions. Many lauded Todd for standing up for his wife and one fan even said, "Todd hit Marlo good" after they spoke about Todd calling Marlo out.

Brett @brewsonn #RHOA Lmao. Todd hit Marlo good, “Everybody in this room is below Kandi’s tax bracket” #RHOA Reunion Lmao. Todd hit Marlo good, “Everybody in this room is below Kandi’s tax bracket” 😂😂😂 #RHOA #RHOAReunion

Although Marlo later apologized, fans think she might have done just that to assure herself of a spot in the famed reality TV series next season.

Fans side with Todd after he calls out Marlo during the RHOA reunion

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Todd was right to call Marlo out. Some also added that Todd gave more content than Sanya did with Marlo this entire season. Fans shared that they saw nothing wrong with what Todd told the RHOA star and claimed that she needed it.

THE END‼️ @kingme610 “you paid for your room, flight, it was thirst” Marlo had to say yeah it was #RHOA Todd cleared tf outta Marlo so laid back“you paid for your room, flight, it was thirst” Marlo had to say yeah it was #RHOA Reunion #RHOA TL Todd cleared tf outta Marlo so laid back 😂 “you paid for your room, flight, it was thirst” Marlo had to say yeah it was😂 #RHOA #RHOAReunion #RHOATL

Hazel Ludin @JaxOnTheCouch got em coach Todd breaking down how Marlo paid to be downgot em coach #RHOA Todd breaking down how Marlo paid to be down 😩😩😩 got em coach #RHOA

🫶🏽. @urfavoriteceo Marlo you paid your way and thats okay bookie. You know Todd telling the truth even Andy is cosigningMarlo you paid your way and thats okay bookie. #rhoa You know Todd telling the truth even Andy is cosigning 😂😂 Marlo you paid your way and thats okay bookie. #rhoa

🦋 @bronzedcoconutt #RHOA Todd drags Marlo so easily Todd drags Marlo so easily 😭😭😭 #RHOA

Cardi B A.K.A Sallie Mae @rodneythavoice Marlo, girl! You ask Todd a question and then when he was about to get into your ass, you pull the “I’m not going to argue with a man” card. Sheree and Ralph had a little tongue tussle and no one on the stage said a word. #RHOA Marlo, girl! You ask Todd a question and then when he was about to get into your ass, you pull the “I’m not going to argue with a man” card. Sheree and Ralph had a little tongue tussle and no one on the stage said a word. #RHOA https://t.co/f9ApYEcEtE

Peachez Johnson @peachez69LJ #RHOA Todd was giving to em on the final reunion. @Kandi tax bracket higher and Marlo was dehydrated 🤣 #RHOA Todd was giving to em on the final reunion. @Kandi tax bracket higher and Marlo was dehydrated 🤣

Shanique K. Dennis @AttractiveBeing



Because like Todd said 𝑀𝑖𝑠𝑠 𝐿𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑡 𝑊𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑𝑤𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑊𝑒𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝐿𝑖𝑛𝑘 — you were as thirsty as the Saharan Desert! 🏜



#RHOA



#WWHL Andy's confirmation that Marlo did technically pay her way into the circle, has truly been the highlight of my night.Because like Todd said 𝑀𝑖𝑠𝑠 𝐿𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑡 𝑊𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑𝑤𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑊𝑒𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝐿𝑖𝑛𝑘 — you were as thirsty as the Saharan Desert! 🏜 Andy's confirmation that Marlo did technically pay her way into the circle, has truly been the highlight of my night.Because like Todd said 𝑀𝑖𝑠𝑠 𝐿𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑡 𝑊𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑𝑤𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑊𝑒𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝐿𝑖𝑛𝑘 — you were as thirsty as the Saharan Desert! 🏜#RHOA#WWHL

HoochieCoochieDiva 😘 @yofavoritebbw_ 🏽🤣 !



#RHOA I love love loooove how Todd gets Marlo’s delusional ass together EVERY RIP🏽🤣 I love love loooove how Todd gets Marlo’s delusional ass together EVERY RIP 👏🏽🤣💯!#RHOA https://t.co/vKw3W88NJt

IamME @iAMmexoxoxo The husbands came readyyyy! Ralph and Todd made Marlo and Sheree eat every lie they tried to start on the show. #RHOA The husbands came readyyyy! Ralph and Todd made Marlo and Sheree eat every lie they tried to start on the show. #RHOA https://t.co/7FrH5PygCs

Tintin @tintindready Sorry Todd needed to drag Marlo, I see nothing wrong with what he did She’s too mean #RHOA Sorry Todd needed to drag Marlo, I see nothing wrong with what he did She’s too mean #RHOA

Darling Nikki💞💞 @SoFuckingPetty_ #rhoa The moment Todd answered Marlo question …. I hollered 🤦🏽‍♀️… he said “ in ya your earlier thirsty years , you were dehydrated,,,, the thirst was elevated 🤣🤣🤣 #RHOAReunion The moment Todd answered Marlo question …. I hollered 🤦🏽‍♀️… he said “ in ya your earlier thirsty years , you were dehydrated,,,, the thirst was elevated 🤣🤣🤣 #RHOAReunion #rhoa https://t.co/CvenvMlcnC

bruh @bruh16110500 Why did Todd give more than Sanya during her entire season with that read on Marlo . Please revoke some peaches chile #RHOA #RHOA Reunion Why did Todd give more than Sanya during her entire season with that read on Marlo . Please revoke some peaches chile #RHOA #RHOAReunion https://t.co/k8HH692TqV

"Your thirst was elevated": Todd calls out Marlo claiming she paid her way through in RHOA season 14 reunion

It started when host Andy Cohen asked Todd what he thought about Marlo saying that he was below his wife Kandi Burruss' bracket. Todd rebutted the statement, claiming that everybody in the room was below Kandi's tax bracket. Marlo quickly quipped that Andy was not under her tax bracket.

Later, Andy brought out the topic of their time in Jamaica and questioned Marlo on her need to bring in Todd's name during her argument with Kandi. The RHOA star shared that she was wrong to bring him into the argument and noted:

"Todd and I have always been solid. Me and Todd see each other. We're cool. I should have just kept that with me and Kandi."

Later, Marlo went on to question Todd about his claim that she paid her way into the circle and asked him about the amount she paid. Todd, who earlier worked behind the scenes on RHOA, was quick to respond and said:

"In your earlier thirsty years, we went to Africa. You were a little dehydrated at the time. Your thirst was elevated. I'm just painting a picture. You asked me so I gotta tell you."

He continued:

"You paid to go on the trip. You paid for your flight. You paid everything to get there. You paid all your expenses. Cause at the time, you really wanted to be around these women. It was thirst, but, come on look at you now."

Marlo denied the allegations and claimed that she didn't pay for her rooms or anything else during their trip to Africa. She only admitted to paying for her plane ticket.

Needless to say, a lot of drama took place during the reunion, with a lot of tea being spilled as well. While this has left fans asking for more, details about the upcoming season have yet to be disclosed.

