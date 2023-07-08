“Lord a SCHEME”: Netizens slam RHOA star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann as they reportedly call off their divorce

In a shocking turn of events, it has now come to light that Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are reportedly calling off their divorce. The couple have decided to reconcile just two months after filing for divorce, which was among the messiest in reality TV history.

As reported by TMZ, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed for dismissal of their petitions for divorce on Friday, July 7, 2023. The news has caused quite a stir among netizens, who are questioning the sincerity of the couple's decision, as they have seen the duo put forth serious allegations, ask for drug tests, and involve police with each other.

Netizens expressed their doubts on social media:

Mihrimah| FS |xanaxyra targaryen|🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS Kim Zolciak and Kroy calling the divorce after we done seen them calling the police on each other, calling for drug tests and CPS and lawyers for two months and traumatizing them children …. Lord a SCHEME!!!! #RHOA Kim Zolciak and Kroy calling the divorce after we done seen them calling the police on each other, calling for drug tests and CPS and lawyers for two months and traumatizing them children …. Lord a SCHEME!!!! #RHOA https://t.co/tHLsb3e0xe

Netizens react to RHOA star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann calling off their divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann filed for divorce on May 8, 2023. The former couple announced their divorce after 11 years of marriage.

However, it seems like the two have now called it off. As reported by US Weekly, the reason behind their reconciling is that "they're getting along." However, a source told the publication that "tomorrow might be different."

News of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's reported reconciliation has sparked a strong reaction from netizens. Many have taken to social media platforms to express their skepticism about the couple's motives. Some even suggested that the whole shenanigan was just "another fake divorce fiasco."

♏︎ 🇯🇲🇯🇲 @di0rbussy Kim zolciak and this fake divorce fiasco. Kroy really her puppet. After crying on live? Lmaoo Kim zolciak and this fake divorce fiasco. Kroy really her puppet. After crying on live? Lmaoo

Christian Snow @theCGSshow #RHOA #RHOA Kim and Kroy back together on a date night after Kroy publicly slammed Kim as a bad mom with a gambling addiction Kim and Kroy back together on a date night after Kroy publicly slammed Kim as a bad mom with a gambling addiction #RHOA #RHOA https://t.co/BS324JeYtX

XXVII  @MRNurse27th Kim and Kroy aren’t getting divorced now ??? #RHOA you know what to do to help them numbers !!! Alright now 3 calls to be made ASAP twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Kim and Kroy aren’t getting divorced now ??? #RHOA you know what to do to help them numbers !!! Alright now 3 calls to be made ASAP twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HskbfgYfvR

HazelEBabee☕️ @HazelEBabe Kim Zolciack did all this divorce drama just for a storyline cuz who fixes a divorce in 7 business days after all those wild claims? #RHOA Kim Zolciack did all this divorce drama just for a storyline cuz who fixes a divorce in 7 business days after all those wild claims? #RHOA https://t.co/xbsaIIWEnb

PARIS @PDanceMusic I'm actually happy 2 read Kim aka WIG from #RHOA &Kroy Biermann are calling off their divorce. They CAN'T EVEN AFFORD lawyers,BOTH BROKE(her fault having a gambling issue), nowhere else place 2 go stuck in that Mansion they owe LATE taxes on, MORE DEBT, it's cheaper 2 keep her&him I'm actually happy 2 read Kim aka WIG from #RHOA&Kroy Biermann are calling off their divorce. They CAN'T EVEN AFFORD lawyers,BOTH BROKE(her fault having a gambling issue), nowhere else place 2 go stuck in that Mansion they owe LATE taxes on, MORE DEBT, it's cheaper 2 keep her&him

BlockedByJax @jax_blocked Kim is so predictable. But I gotta say I admire her game. She almost got us #RHOA Kim is so predictable. But I gotta say I admire her game. She almost got us #RHOA https://t.co/cJk5HKgnTG

Kim and Kroy went through one of the messiest divorce proceedings

The divorce filing by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann in May took many by surprise. It seemed that their marriage had reached a breaking point. Despite the ups and downs, Kim and Kroy are reportedly putting their children's well-being first. As revealed by a source to Us Weekly,

"They are doing the best for their kids."

The RHOA couple has four children together - Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

The filing comes only days after Kim, Kroy, and their kids were seen attending church in Atlanta. However as mentioned earlier, the filing to halt the messy divorce comes after months and months of hurling allegations and taking serious actions against each other.

On May 4, an altercation between Kim and Kroy Biermann took a disturbing turn. Kroy claimed that Kim punched him in the back of his head, prompting him to call the police. By the next day, they had filed for divorce, which started with a revelation of the couple being in serious IRS debt. Kroy even locked Kim out of her own business on June 1.

The couple's daughter, Ariana Biermann, is happy with the decision as soon after the news, she took to Instagram to share a selfie, captioned "God is so good.”

