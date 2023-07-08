“Lord a SCHEME”: Netizens slam RHOA star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann as they reportedly call off their divorce

In a shocking turn of events, it has now come to light that Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are reportedly calling off their divorce. The couple have decided to reconcile just two months after filing for divorce, which was among the messiest in reality TV history.
As reported by TMZ, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed for dismissal of their petitions for divorce on Friday, July 7, 2023. The news has caused quite a stir among netizens, who are questioning the sincerity of the couple's decision, as they have seen the duo put forth serious allegations, ask for drug tests, and involve police with each other.
Netizens expressed their doubts on social media:
Netizens react to RHOA star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann calling off their divorce
Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann filed for divorce on May 8, 2023. The former couple announced their divorce after 11 years of marriage.
However, it seems like the two have now called it off. As reported by US Weekly, the reason behind their reconciling is that "they're getting along." However, a source told the publication that "tomorrow might be different."
News of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's reported reconciliation has sparked a strong reaction from netizens. Many have taken to social media platforms to express their skepticism about the couple's motives. Some even suggested that the whole shenanigan was just "another fake divorce fiasco."
Kim and Kroy went through one of the messiest divorce proceedings
The divorce filing by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann in May took many by surprise. It seemed that their marriage had reached a breaking point. Despite the ups and downs, Kim and Kroy are reportedly putting their children's well-being first. As revealed by a source to Us Weekly,
"They are doing the best for their kids."
The RHOA couple has four children together - Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
The filing comes only days after Kim, Kroy, and their kids were seen attending church in Atlanta. However as mentioned earlier, the filing to halt the messy divorce comes after months and months of hurling allegations and taking serious actions against each other.
On May 4, an altercation between Kim and Kroy Biermann took a disturbing turn. Kroy claimed that Kim punched him in the back of his head, prompting him to call the police. By the next day, they had filed for divorce, which started with a revelation of the couple being in serious IRS debt. Kroy even locked Kim out of her own business on June 1.
The couple's daughter, Ariana Biermann, is happy with the decision as soon after the news, she took to Instagram to share a selfie, captioned "God is so good.”