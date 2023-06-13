Is Kim Zolciak returning to RHOA? Reality star drops last name amidst divorce with Kroy Biermann

RHOA alum Kim Zolciak recently teased a possible return to the popular series on her Instagram as she posted a picture of herself with fellow RHOA castmates, captioned:

"See you soon."

The announcement wasn't the only thing on her Instagram that intrigued fans as they noticed Kim also had dropped her ex-husband Kroy Biermann's last name.

The 45-year-old celebrity shared the post on June 8, 2023, on Instagram, featuring some familiar RHOA faces, including Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield, and DeShawn Snow, with the aforementioned caption and the hashtag #RHOA.

Kim Zolciak made the announcement whilst she and Kroy Biermann are going through a tumultuous divorce. The latter has also deleted all his pictures with Kim from his Instagram profile.

Kim Zolciak is coming back to RHOA after season 5

Kim Zolciak, known for her unapologetic personality, lavish lifestyle, and entertaining conflicts with fellow RHOA cast members, officially left the show as a full-time member of the Real Housewives of Orange County in season 5. She made a brief appearance as a friend in season 10.

Bravo TV also teased in their season 15 trailer that fans can see the OG's Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow make a cameo in the upcoming season.

The potential RHOA comeback news comes after almost a month after Kroy Biermann filed for divorce ending their 11 years of marriage. Kim Zolciak's decision to remove her soon-to-be ex-husband's last name comes in the midst of the divorce. The divorce was filed on May 5, 2023.

Kim and the former NFL player met in May 2010 during a Dancing with Atlanta Stars charity event. The two also ran their own show, Don't Be Tardy, which showcased their marriage and personal lives for eight seasons.

Soon after their divorce was announced, it was revealed that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are majorly in debt, owing $1.1 million to the IRS for unpaid taxes and an additional $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid state taxes. This was reportedly another strain on their relationship.

While Kim focuses on her return to the show, she also is facing a custody battle with her ex-husband over their four minor children, Kroy "KJ" Jagger, Kash Kade, Kaia Rose, and Kane Ren. According to official court documents, Biermann is seeking sole custody of the children.

The custodial battle has been quite volatile, as the pair have seen going to a series of measures to ensure they as individuals solely get full custody. Kim demanded that Kroy undergo a drug test on May 17, 2023, alleging a marijuana accusation.

Soon after, Kroy requested that Kim undergo a psychological evaluation as he locked Kim out of her own business, with no access to it.

Kroy Biermann recently posted an inspirational quote. In the caption for the post, he wrote that he also sees great memories with his six kids and added that he was taking things one day at a time. This was his first post since the divorce was announced.

Catch Kim Zolciak's cameo on Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 on Bravo.

