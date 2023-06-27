Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Kim Zolciak and American footballer Kroy Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023. Since then, the former couple's divorce proceedings are only taking a turn for the worst. It was recently revealed that Kim had been calling the police about how her ex-husband made accusations about Kim's friend kidnapping their son.

Page Six reported that Kim Zociak called the police on June 15, 2023, and shared the whole matter with them. She explained that she had given her friend permission to pick up her son for a playdate.

However, she said that as soon as Kroy Biermann learned about this matter, he accused Kim's friend of kidnapping their son. He even reportedly said that he would file a case against the friend. Kim Zolciak later spoke about Kroy's reaction and how it didn't just scare her friend but also made her son cry.

Did Kroy Biermann file a kidnapping case against Kim Zolciak's friend?

The report also mentioned that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star accused her husband of stealing her bag. Kim added that the bag contained all the divorce documents, but she didn't explain why Kroy Biermann did this.

Following her conversation with the police, she said she would call again if anything else happened. She said that Kroy didn't just harass her friend but left their son "shaking and hysterically crying." She noted that she was going to leave and pick their son up to "prevent this situation."

“I just don’t know what else to do at this point. This is just so petty and I hate to call 911 for this situation,” Kim mentioned.

The report further added that Kroy reacted the way he did because he didn't trust Kim Zolciak's friends. However, he didn't mention the reason, and neither has he filed any kidnapping charges.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce proceedings

As mentioned earlier, the couple filed for divorce in May 2023. Kim Zolciak's lawyer, David Beaudry, spoke to Us Weekly on June 14, 2023, and discussed the divorce. He said that it was quite sad how Kroy was causing the divorce to play out in the media as it could have a "profound effect" on the couple's kids in the long run.

“To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children,” the lawyer added.

David also said that Kim had always been an "extremely devoted mother" to her kids who are her entire world and that she is there for them every step of the way.

“She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all,” David told the publication.

Kroy had accused Kim of being addicted to gambling to the point where she couldn't take care of their children.

Apart from all the drama surrounding the divorce proceedings, Kroy Biermann regularly shares how he's improving himself on social media. He has recently shared that he loves reading books and working on himself to make a better living.

He also took to Instagram on June 23, 2023, to thank his followers and fans for their support and positivity. He said that he wanted to reply to every comment and that he sees and appreciates every comment he gets on social media.

Bravo will air the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 on July 9, 2023.

