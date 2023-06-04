Kim Zolciak X Kroy Biermann legal battle: Messy divorce timeline explored

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann recently filed for divorce on May 8, 2023. The former couple announced their divorce after 11 years of marriage.

Altough Kroy Biermann hadn't posted anything on social media since the divorce was announced, he made his first Instagram post on June 1. In the same, he shared an inspirational quote that read:

"When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes, and heartache. When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons, and pride in myself."

The post led to an outpouring of support and love from his fans. When together, Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak had been an inseparable duo as they captured hearts with their love story and showcased their blended family on the hit reality show Don't Be Tardy. However, as the year progressed, their marriage faced mounting challenges that ultimately led to a bitter divorce.

From news of official seperation to multiple allegations: Here's the complete messy divorce timeline of Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak

Kim and Kroy's official separation (April 30)

Although the news of Kim and Kroy's divorce didn't surface immediately, court documents revealed that they officially separated on April 30, 2023. Despite the separation, they chose to live together in their Georgia Mansion nonetheless. After which, the couple decided to start their divorce proceedings by the end of April.

Kroy claimed an alleged assault by Kim Zolciak (May 4)

On May 4, an altercation between Kim and Kroy Biermann took a disturbing turn. Kroy claimed that Kim punched him in the back of his head, prompting him to call the police.

The incident reportedly began when Kroy locked up Kim's expensive handbags and jewelry, intending to liquidate them for some quick cash given their financial hardships. Kroy also accused Kim of having a gambling problem. However, he decided not to press charges, and the details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Kroy officially files for divorce (May 5)

Following the altercation, Kroy Biermann filed for divorce on May 5, implying that he had reached a breaking point in their relationship. In his filing, the former NFL player requested sole legal and physical custody of their four children - Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.

News broke of their substantial IRS debt (May 8)

Adding to the complexity of their divorce, it was revealed on May 8 that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are majorly in debt. They owe $1.1 million to the IRS for unpaid taxes and additional $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid state taxes. As it happens, the financial strain of their debt is going to lead to the division of assets and settlement negotiations.

Kim Zolciak demands a drug test from Kroy (May 17)

Kim Zolciak demanded that Kroy undergo a drug test on May 17, 2023. She claimed that Kroy Biermann smokes marijuana and expressed concerns for the safety of their children. Evidently, the alleged marijuana accusation further fueled the animosity between the former couple and escalated the stakes in their legal proceedings.

Kroy requested Kim go through a psychological evaluation (May 22)

Responding to Kim's accusations, Kroy requested that Kim Zolciak undergo a psychological evaluation. He expressed concerns about the safety of their children since he alleged his former wife has gambling problems.

Kim's parenting seminar completion (May 26)

Feeling the need to prove her competencies as a mother, Kim wasted no time in taking steps to demonstrate her capabilities as a maternal figure. On May 26, she revealed that she had completed a parenting seminar.

Kroy locks Kim out of her business (June 1)

The most recent turn of events in Kim Zolciak and Kroy's divorce involved the former's online business, Biermann's Closet. On June 1, Kim claimed that she was locked out of her own business, with no access to it.

This prompted her to start a new business venture, one in which Kroy Biermann will not be involved. In addition, Kim cautioned her followers against purchasing anything from Biermann's Closet and hinted at an upcoming solo project.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce has quickly become a messy legal battle, with allegations of assault, drug use, and financial difficulties complicating their separation. Now, it remains to be seen where the turning of the tide will take the duo as they battle several legal complications together, including the custody of their children.

