Former NFL star Kroy Biermann blames wife, requests psych eval in messy divorce: Report 

Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann recently announced that they were getting divorced. The soon to be former couple have since accused each other of some serious allegations which appear to have been the cause of their separation.

Zolciak asked the judge to require Biermann to submit to regular drug tests as she claims that he uses marijuana. In response to those allegations, he asked the judge for her to undergo a mental evaluation.

He claims that she has a gambling problem that has caused their family siginificant financial hardship. This was supported by court documents obtained by Page Six showing some hefty financial disparities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Court documents submitted by the former NFL linebacker apparently show copies of bank statements which indicate that Zolciak withdrew large sums of money which she apparently used for online and other gambling opportunities and games of chance.

Kroy Biermann is claiming that her gambling activities have left their family 'financially devastated'. He wants her to undergo a mental evaluation for bipolar disorder, depression and multiple personality disorder and belives that her acts of complusion are related to one of those diagnosis.

These allegations are part of custody battle between the two over their four children ages 11, 10 and nine year old twins. They also adopted Zolciak's two daughters from a previous relationship, who are now adults.

Kim Zolciak still wearing wedding rings despite her divorce from Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage and four children together. While each is spewing different allegations against the other, Zolciak decided to still enjoy her Birthday. On Monday the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star celebrated her 45th Birhday with friends, which she documented on Instagram.

She posted a photo to her Instagram stories showing her drinking out of a red solo cup. She was holding the cup in her left hand and she was still wearing her wedding rings.

Zolciak's followers on Instagram were shocked that the reality television star was still wearing the rings, especially since the divorce and custody battle has become so contentious.

The divorce filings come after the two apparently owe over one million in unpaid taxes. There was also speculation that their home in Georgia was close to undergoing foreclosure. But that appears to have been dealt with as the family is still currently residing at the property.

Poll : 0 votes