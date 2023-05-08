Is Kroy Biermann getting divorced? Kim Zolciak and ex-NFL star set to part ways amid IRS controversy

Former NFL linebacker Kroy Biermann and his wife, reality star Kim Zolciak, have announced that they are separating after 11 years of marriage. Zolciak filed the divorce papers and stated that the two separated on April 30, 2023.

This comes after months of reports that the two have found themselves with some financial issues. She is asking for spousal support as well as full physical custody of the four children they share and joint legal custody.

Biermann and Zolciak met in 2010 at a charity event. At the time, Biermann was still a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons and Zolciak was starring in the reality show, "Real Housewives of Atlanta". They got married in November 2011 at their former home in Roswell, Georgia. The two also starred in their own reality show called "Don't be Tardy," which filmed eight seasons and last aired in 2020.

Kim Zolciak was previously married to Daniel Toce from 2001 until 2003. The former NFL linebacker adopted Zolciak's two daughters Brielle and Arianna. They then had four children together, Kroy who is 11 years old, Kade who is 10 years old, and twins Kaia and Kane who are nine years old.

Kim Zolciak is also asking the court to allow her to drop her married last name and return to her maiden name. The reality star also stated that their marriage is broken and beyond repair at this time.

How much money do Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak owe the IRS?

This news of the divorce filing comes as the two experience some financial issues. According to TMZ, the soon-to-be former couple allegedly owes over $1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest, and fees from the years 2013, 2017, and 2018.

But that's not all as they are also responsible for $15,000 in unpaid taxes from 2018 to the state of Georgia. Their mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia entered foreclosure in February. But there are reports that the auction was called off and the home is no longer in foreclosure.

Kroy Biermann has an estimated net worth of $20 million from his playing career in the National Football League as well as through the reality show. As for Kim Zolciak, she had an estimated net worth of $6 million. Before becoming a reality star, she worked for six years as a registered nurse.

