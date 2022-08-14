Who is Ariana Biermann? Kim Zolciak’s daughter denies charges as she is arrested for suspected DUI in Georgia

Reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence at 1 am on Saturday, August 13.

TMZ reported that the 20-year-old was booked at the Forsyth County Jail on account of "driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane changes, and underage possession/purchase of alcohol."

According to reports, the star kid was released on a $5,120 bond, with a court date, however, she denies the allegations and intends to fight the charges.

Ariana's mother Kim Zolciak is famous for her appearance on the 2008 TV show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim is married to former American footballer Kroy Evan Biermann.

Ariana Biermann intends to fight the DUI charges against her

Ariana Biermann's representatives said that the influencer had a "minor fender bender" on Saturday, and plans to fight the charges made against her. Their attorney Justin Spizman said:

"Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol."

He added:

"That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."

According to reports, Ariana was accompanied by her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, when the incident occurred. Hudson, too, was charged with allegedly "driving under the influence, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and violating the conditions of his limited driving permit."

However, he was supposedly in the passenger's seat when the cops booked them. TMZ revealed that Hudson has also been released on bond.

Who is Ariana Biermann?

Ariana Biermann is the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her ex-husband, Daniel Toce. She was born on October 17, 2001, in Atlanta, Georgia. Her parents separated in 2003, only two years after Ariana was born.

According to various reports, Kim separated from Daniel after finding out about his relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Daniel was later prosecuted and jailed for his illegal relationship with a minor.

Later, Kim married footballer Kroy Biermann, and Kroy adopted Ariana and her sister Brielle Biermann.

Ariana rose to fame after her mom was featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. She later appeared on the 2012 show, Don't Be Tardy, which was based on her mom and family.

She is currently dating Hudson McLeroy. The couple began dating in 2018 when they were attending high school. Ariana posted a photo of them on her Instagram account the same year. The picture featured the couple decked up for their homecoming dance in October.

Ariana went to a private high school, and she plans to attend Savannah College of Art and Design. She shared her plans in a March 2022 interview by saying:

"Right now, I'm majoring in business administration to further my knowledge on starting my own company — I plan to go to [SCAD] next year for fashion."

She is currently helping her family run their cosmetic brand, KAB Cosmetics. The child star has a fairly large following, with over 656K followers on Instagram. Her net worth is said to be somewhere around $550k.

