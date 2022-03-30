Disney introduces ‘Boozy Bunny’ alcoholic treat for Easter: Where to buy, price and everything to know about the limited-time drink

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida has ramped up its Easter treats with an interesting alcoholic option for those who wish to top their trip with some booze. The “Boozy Bunny” drink, served in a milk chocolate bunny, is a chocolate drink that can be topped off with bourbon, if you choose.

With Easter celebrations shaping up throughout the country and the world, the family theme and adventure park is all set to welcome its visitors with the seasonal special drink in its own unique way. The alcoholic drink option is definitely set to be an attractive option for adults, but the entire “Boozy Bunny” idea is pretty intriguing in itself.

What is Disney’s ‘Boozy Bunny’?

Well, the bunny in the “Boozy Bunny” is an intricately assembled drink. A recent TikTok video from the DisneyParks channel detailed the making of the Easter special drink. The first and foremost step to make the drink was assembling two bunny-shaped half-shells made out of rich milk chocolate.

These came melted at the edges from which were then freeze-sprayed together to form a bunny-shaped container of the drink. But where will the drink come in a closed shell? Easy, the next step was to make a small hole in the back of the bunny. This was then filled entirely with a house-made chocolate drink from the mouse house.

Interested people will have the choice to top off the chocolate drink with bourbon. The drink, to help in case of a chocolatey mess, as the chocolate bunny melts off in the sun while you have the drink, is given in a cute box. The best part of the drink is that once you are done with the liquid, you get to finish off the bunny too. And the bunny’s milk chocolate can be perfect to set off the bourbon’s taste and effect.

Now, the details. Since “Boozy Bunny” is an Easter treat, it will only be available for a limited time between April 1 and 17 at the Walt Disney World Resort’s The Ganachery. The “Boozy Bunny”, since it will be sold in two different forms, has two prices. The non-alcoholic “Chocolate Bunny” costs $12. On the other hand, “Boozy Bourbon Bunny” is $15.

If the details of the drink meet your Easter treat requirements, hop on now to your nearest conveyance to Florida to get a sip of the “Boozy Bunny.”

