Who is Brielle Biermann? Bravo alum claims to receive flirty messages from fellow reality TV stars

Social media personality, Brielle Biermann, has claimed that she has received flirty messages from many celebrities, including “two people from Bravo.”

She mentioned that the individuals in question are “very well-known” and are “married or have a girlfriend.”

Brielle claimed to have received messages like, "Hi, you're so beautiful,” and some even asked for her to send them photos. While a few of the messages simply contained emojis, she mentioned that the DMs are "very, like, all over the place.”

Bravo alum Brielle Biermann gets bothered by DMs

The 25-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak opened up about the flirty messages she receives in a new interview with Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef after she was asked whether other Bravolebrities hit on her online.

Bravo alum Brielle opened up saying that she does receive flirty messages from fellow reality TV stars, leaving her worried. Though she insisted she doesn’t respond or reply to the messages, the attempts at communication made her uncomfortable. She said on the podcast:

“The fact that they’re sending an emoji, they’re saying hi, like, bothers me. Cause if my man ever did that to somebody, I’d be f–king like, ‘We’re done. Bye! Have fun with them.'”

Brielle added that she wants to tell someone about it but she can’t as she does not trust anybody with that “type of information.” She also mentioned that she does not want to reveal the names as she does not wish to “expose or hurt anybody.”

However, she has discussed the situation with her mom, especially about “one person in particular that will just not leave [Biermann] alone.”

She said:

“We don’t know what to do here. Like, I don’t want to ruin a marriage or relationship, but I’m not responding — I’ve never responded — but it won’t stop. We’re just like, ‘I cannot believe the b*lls these men have.'”

Brielle even clarified that her most relentless secret suitor is “not from Bravo” but he is quite famous.

Brielle Biermann and her sister to star in their own TV show Cut off

The KAB Cosmetics co-founder Brielle Biermann is best known for her appearances on Bravo shows. She first appeared with her sister Ariana on television as a young child when their mom Kim Zolciak became an original cast member of RHOA.

They then starred in their own show Don't Be Tardy, which aired for eight seasons before being canceled in 2020.

Brielle and her sister Ariana will now be seen together once again on their own reality show, Cut Off. On the show, the sisters will move to Los Angeles from Atlanta to start their own business with no financial support from their family. The description of Cut Off reads:

“For the first time in their lives, the sisters will have to pay their own bills, live on a budget, do their own laundry, and cook and clean, all while staying out of trouble.”

Speaking about their new TV show, Brielle told People that she and her sister have “grown up on camera.” She is eager to embark on the new journey with her sister, despite knowing that “it will be a tough road ahead."

Brielle and her sister were legally adopted by Kroy Biermann after he married their mom Kim in 2011. They have four younger siblings, KJ, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

