What happened to Brielle Biermann? TV star shares shocking recovery pictures, post double jaw surgery

Brielle Biermann recently announced that she underwent double jaw surgery or a bimaxillary osteotomy on 23 August 2021. The TV personality was reportedly suffering from TMJ and overbite and had to undergo the procedure to improve her functional issues.

The Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram to share a series of shocking post-surgery pictures documenting her gradual recovery. The 24-year-old wrote:

“I had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite. This was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life. I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever.”

In the photos Brielle can be seen in a hospital bed covered in bandages, tubes, with wires and ice-packs around her face.

TMJ is also known as temporomandibular joint dysfunction that results in compromised movement of the jaw joint. Meanwhile, an overbite is a condition that creates a large overlap between the top and bottom teeth.

Both conditions make chewing extremely difficult and cause pain and discomfort. Brielle mentioned that her problem made chewing impossible and also caused breathing issues:

“Have you ever thought about what it’s like to not be able to bite into pizza? Or omg trying to bite into an onion on a burger? Impossible for me. I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time i ate”

The reality TV star also shared that although the first two weeks after surgery are difficult, her health condition has already improved:

“I got thru the first two weeks, which are supposed to be the hardest, easy breezy! I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when i would snore and have to breathe thru my mouth.”

She further talked about intaking liquid food post-surgery and shared that she is waiting to enjoy pizza:

“Eating thru a syringe has really sucked now im on to baby spoons and soups or smoothies thru a cup but it’s still difficult… 4 more til I can eat pasta and soft foods and 3 months til pizza!!! Counting down the days literally”

The news of Brielle Biermann’s surgery comes a few days after she called out haters for criticizing her appearance following a natural selfie she posted on Instagram.

The media personality has often dealt with rumors of plastic surgery. However, she has consistently denied the speculation.

In an old interview with Andy Cohen, Brielle shared that she has never undergone any cosmetic surgery except having lip fillers. She mentioned that she looks different as she has gotten older.

Who is Brielle Biermann?

Brielle Biermann is an American TV and reality show star (Image via Instagram/briellebiermann)

Brielle Biermann is an American TV personality and reality show star. She is the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and Dan Toce. She was later adopted by her mother’s now husband, Kroy Biermann.

She appeared on RHOA alongside her mother and was also part of the spin-off Don’t Be Tardy for eight seasons. Brielle grew up under the spotlight and also earned popularity as a social media influencer.

Brielle Biermann has more than one million followers on Instagram. She is known for posting selfies and pictures from her photoshoots on the platform.

She was previously in a relationship with reality star Slade Osborne but the duo parted ways in 2015. She is currently dating MLB Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech.

