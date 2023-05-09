How much did Kroy Biermann make in the NFL? Exploring former Falcons star's career earnings amid IRS trouble

Former Atlanta Falcons star OLB Kroy Biermann made $14,164,518 throughout his eight-year NFL career. The Atlanta Falcons icon was one of the team's best players during his time there, and he got paid handsomely to perform his role. Kroy Biermann was drafted by the Falcons in 2008, and he was a member of the team until 2015, when he was released following a slew of injuries.

Biermann represented the Falcons with distinction throughout his NFL career, and he was known to leave it out there every week.

What's going on with Kroy Biermann?

After completing his NFL career, Biermann spent more time with his wife, Kim Zolciak, and their children. He has been doing a decent job with that, mostly staying out of the tabloids. However, just yesterday, this all changed.

Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann after eleven years of marriage, citing their date of separation as April 30. This was announced around the time it was revealed that the couple owed $1.1 million in unpaid taxes. This comes as a gut punch for the Falcons legend, showing that there was trouble in paradise for quite some time.

Kroy Biermann's NFL Legacy?

Biermann was a tough, durable, and reliable outside linebacker who represented the Atlanta Falcons for the entirety of his eight-year NFL career. Biermann was Mr. Reliable for the Falcons, even stepping in as the team's placekicker in 2009 after an injury to punter Michael Koenen during a game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite his long hiatus from the kicker role, he posted decent stats as the team's defacto kicker. Biermann had kickoffs of 67, 58, and 54 yards that season. He was an invaluable piece on that Atlanta team.

After spending some time on the Buffalo Bills practice squad after his release from the Falcons, Biermann retired from the NFL. He retired from the NFL in 2016 after failing to make the Bills 2016 NFL team following the final roster cuts.

