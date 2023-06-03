"Hang in there Kroy": Fans shower support after Kroy Biermann posts an emotional message amid divorce with Kim Zolciak

Former NFL player Kroy Biermann and his ex wife Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Kim Zolciak filed for divorce on May 8, 2023. While the former footballer hadn't posted anything on social media since the divorce was announced, he made his first Instagram post on June 1, 2023. In the post, he shared a heartfelt quote that resonated with his fans.

Biermann shared an inspirational quote, which read:

"When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes, and heartache. When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons, and pride in myself."

In the caption for the post, he wrote that he also sees great memories with his six kids and added that he was taking things one day at a time.

Needless to say, the emotional message and caption led to an outpouring of love and support from fans, who are rallying behind him during this period. While they offered him support, a sentiment that was echoed throughout was people telling him to "Hang in there" as they were they for him.

Fans commented supporting messages on his Instagram post (Image via @kroybiermann/Instagram)

Kroy and Kim, known for their appearances on RHOA and their own show Don't Be Tardy, have four children together: Kroy Jr. (KJ), Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak's two daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana.

Fans' emotional reaction to Kroy Biermann's first post since the announcement of divorce

Former NFL star, Kroy posted his first Instagram post since the divorce filing on May 5, 2023, which soon led to his fans commenting, supporting, and encouraging messages.

Fans commenting on his Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@kroybiermann)

Fans commenting on his Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@kroybiermann)

Fans supported Kroy on his first Instagram post after the divorce (Image via Instagram/@kroybiermann)

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's controversial divorce

While Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak continued to make appearances on reality shows, tension was brewing between the couple. Official reports from their divorce showed that financial hardships played a major role in their decision to end their 11-year marriage. It was revealed that the couple owes the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties, adding to their already strained relationship.

Sources close to the couple revealed to Page Six, that the RHOA star had been contemplating leaving Kroy Biermann for months, but he filed for the divorce first. There is also a custody battle between the couple where they are booking seeking sole legal and physical custody of their four children.

Kim Zolciak shared in the official reports that she is willing to give Kroy Biermann visitation rights. However, she has expressed her concerns about the children's safety and has requested that Biermann undergo a drug test due to alleged marijuana use.

Meanwhile, Kroy Biermann has accused Kim Zolciak of spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. He claims that these have financially devastated their family. Kroy Biermann also requested that Kim undergo a psychological evaluation to assess her "compulsions" and determine if she has any underlying mental health issues.

Amidst these challenging circumstances, the couple continues to live under the same roof in their Georgia mansion. Although they are actively avoiding each other, their disagreements have spilled over to social media, where they are seen taking shots at one another.

Recently, Kim Zolciak reported a domestic dispute to the police. She alleged that Biermann had locked her designer purses, jewelry, and passport in a safe. The RHOA star claimed they were premarital assets worth $175,000.

Biermann, however, claimed that the items were marital property and took them with the intention of liquidating them to help alleviate their financial troubles. He claimed that she had physically abused him in a past altercation. Despite these conflicts, Biermann chose not to press charges against Kim Zolciak.

During the incident, Zolciak requested the presence of the officers as she gathered her belongings, which included handbags and glasses, to load into her car. The officers remained at the scene for more than an hour, witnessing multiple arguments between the estranged couple.

Biermann recorded Zolciak as she packed the vehicle while engaging in a phone conversation with his attorney, who provided clarification on the concept of marital property.

The couple's divorce came after 11 years of marriage, with an ongoing custody battle and financial hardships. However, with his recent post, fans have only shown support towards Biermann and are applauding his resilience during the tough time.

