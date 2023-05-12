Kim Zolciak X Kroy Biermann: 5 things to know about the couple amid divorce reports

Famous Real Housewives of Atlanta fame power couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have decided to part ways. Reportedly, Zolciak even left her 26-year-old daughter, Brielle, blindsided and shocked with the divorce decision, according to Daily Mail.

According to rumors, financial troubles are what drove the couple to this recent decision after 11 years of marriage. According to Daily Mail, Kim Zolciak blames Kroy Biermann for the financial woes as allegedly, the latter had most of the control of the finances. For the unversed, besides being a married partner, Kroy also was manager and assistant for Kim Zolciack.

Kim Zolciak X Kroy Biermann divorce: 5 things to know

1) They owe IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes

According to Forbes, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, as IRS has filed federal liens against the duo for the financial years of 2013, 2017, and 2018. In March of 2023, the total amount they owed came to about $1,147,834.67. Additionally, the state of Georgia also filed a tax lien of over $150K for the financial year of 2018.

Forbes goes on to explain why it is important, as according to US laws, tax liens protect the interest of the government in your properties, be it personal or real estate. IRS can file a tax liability lien if one does not pay their taxes in full. The Notice of Federal Tax Lien lets the creditors know that government has a legal claim to the property, and most often than not, these claims are prioritized more.

It also means that if you decide to sell your property, the government can claim the turnover to fulfill the debt. Hence, nobody knows what lies in the future of Zolciak and Kroy Biermann as they have not yet disclosed their next course of action.

2) Kim Zolciak had a luxurious lifestyle that was funded by a man she used to call “Big Poppa”

On season 1 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, she alluded that her financial matters are being taken care of by a certain 'Big Poppa.' According to reports by In Touch Weekly, this man paid for her townhouse and an expensive range rover in addition to many expensive gifts.

The man is Lee Najjar, who also had a wife while he was allegedly funding Kim Zolciak’s luxurious life. Zolciak told the cast members that they were engaged, but later, it fell apart when details about his wife surfaced:

“Who gives someone a massive rock and makes this commitment if he wasn’t serious? I found out that I was still on the same merry-go-round. … I gave Poppa almost four years of my life, so now I’m just trying to move on.”

3) Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still living together even after the divorce filing

According to Mirror, the couple is staying together even after Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce. There have been many legal documents that got into the hands of TMZ, which show that the couple has been living together even after filing for divorce proceedings. According to the documents, the divorce reason is cited as Kim Zolciak feeling that the relationship was:

"irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

The couple is going through financial worries due to IRS tax penalties and taxes liable to the state of Georgia. It is speculated that they are staying together in these difficult times to manage their finances better.

4) Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann unfollowed father Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak’s daughter is no longer following Kroy Biermann on Instagram. Biermann made headlines shortly after the divorce news as he changed his Instagram bio to “My ring meant a thing,” from his previous “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

5) Kim Zolciak once said to media that divorce is “not an option” 5 years before the split

Five years ago, the split would have been unimaginable for Zolciak as she said she would not let reality TV impact her relationship with Kroy Biermann. She told Fox News steadfastly that it's “easier to get divorced” than work on a marriage.

She even told Fox News that her marriage is always her priority:

“I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

So, naturally, it came as a shock when she filed for divorce recently in 2023.

Both the stars seem to be on amicable terms with their fans, although according to many media outlet rumors, tension is brewing due to rising financial issues. Only time would tell how they handled their debacle while navigating custody and finances.

