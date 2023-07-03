Vicki will be back”: RHOC star Tamra Judge opens up about Vicki Gunvalson’s potential future on the show

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 began with some exciting news for Vicki Gunvalson's fans. Though she did not return as the main cast member, fans will see her as a guest star in this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As of now, four episodes have been released with the main cast members, including Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti. Aside from this, some additional news has been surfacing about Vicki Gunvalson's future on the show.

Tamra Judge and Gunvalson (Image via Instagram/ @tamrajudge)

In an interview on Evening With the Tres Amigas, Tamra shared the following about Vicki Gunvalson's potential future on the show.

"When I say there's a huge chance, I'm just speculating, but there's a huge chance that Vicki will be back. She did an amazing job on the show this season. We had so much fun."

After 13 seasons, Vicki Gunvalson stepped down from RHOC in 2018. During her interview at BravoCon 2019, she shared her reasons for the same, saying:

"I felt very disrespected and I don’t deserve that. I give Bravo my life, all of my life, and I don't fake my reality. My reality is crazy. On other casts, women have created storylines. I don't create that. My life is my life, either you want it or you don’t."

She continued:

I'm a cast member that created this franchise, and I need to be respected. And if they don't want me, I'm fine... but don't disrespect me."

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson dishes on her appearances in season 17

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki has starred on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and its upcoming season 4, where the housewives will be seen traveling to Morocco.

Among the cast members who will appear this season are Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi.

In an interview with Life & Style, Vicki Gunvalson spoke about her return to Real Housewives of Orange County after season 17 was announced in December.

“I was just so grateful and thankful because I missed [being on the show]. And I had FOMO. I knew they were filming, and I had the fear of missing out and I'm like, ‘I'm sad about it.’ So, I didn't really talk to them a lot during their filming because it hurt my feelings, you know?.”

Furthermore, Vicki added:

“Then [Tamra and Shannon] reached out to me and they said, ‘Would you want to come on a couple of times?’ And I'm like, ‘Uh, let me think about it. Yes!’ It’s good. I'm on a little bit this season. Not much.”

After this, she also expressed her desire to share all the things she has been doing since she left the show. She spoke about how she now owns three houses in Mexico and has been working hard.

Even though there hasn't been any confirmation that she will return as the main cast member, Tamra Judge's comments indicate that Vicki will have more to look forward to.

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 will air on Bravo on July 5, 2023. As of yet, there has not been any confirmation about the release date of the upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

